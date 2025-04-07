Arsenal vs Real Madrid team news and predicted line-ups ahead of Champions League quarter-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal’s season hinges on a blockbuster Champions League quarter-final with holders Real Madrid as the Gunners prepare to host the first leg at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

Mikel Arteta’s side trail Liverpool in the Premier League but a disappointing title challenge would be forgotten if they manage to go all the way and triumph in the Munich final on 31 May.

But to get there they will have to beat the “kings” of Europe in Real Madrid, who Arsenal have not faced since 2006. The holders have defeated Manchester City and rivals Atletico so far in the knockout rounds.

Injuries have been a theme of Arsenal’s season, though, and they will be without Gabriel Magalhaes for the rest of the season after the centre-back suffered a hamstring injury, leaving Arteta with a decision to make in defence.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal will be without Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori in defence, with Jakub Kiwior, Ben White and Jurrien Timber all options to step in at centre-back. Kiwior started against Everton in the 1-1 draw against Everton on Saturday. Arteta has decided on who will partner William Saliba, but wouldn’t elaborate further.

Arteta also said that Bukayo Saka is in a “much better place” after building up his minutes by coming off the bench against Fulham and Everton and there is a chance that the winger will start against Real Madrid following his return from a hamstring injury.

Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli could also return after they were rested against Everton. Mikel Merino should be fine after suffering a cut to his head at Goodison Park and may be used up front again, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus long-term absentees and Raheem Sterling suspended.

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid were beaten 2-1 by Valencia on Saturday in a shock defeat in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti’s side were without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and his back-up Andriy Lunin due to injury, so third-choice Fran Gonzalez made his first-team debut.

Courtois may return but Real Madrid also have absences in defence with Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao sidelined. Ferland Mendy was forced to miss the defeat to Valencia due to injury but is expected to recover.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, Dani Ceballos and Vinicius Jr have been cleared to play as they escaped bans following a Uefa investigation into their behaviour after the Atletico win. Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended though.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Rice Odegaard; Saka, Merino, Martinelli

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe

When is Arsenal vs Real Madrid?

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 8 April at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via Amazon Prime Video, with coverage from 6.30pm BST.