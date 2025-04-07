Real Madrid reveal Thibaut Courtois update on eve of Champions League trip to Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A difficult task for Arsenal when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday just got tougher.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti expects his first-choice goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, to be fit for their trip to the Emirates this week.

The Belgian international returned to training on Sunday after missing four of their last six games with a calf issue, which he suffered during the international break. The 32-year-old travelled with the squad to north London and described the injury as as a “small problem”.

Defending champions Los Blancos face Arsenal in the first leg of their blockbuster quarter-final and should Courtois make the grade on Tuesday, he will relieve a major headache for Ancelotti.

Second-choice keeper Andrey Lunin has also been absent with a muscle injury, leaving 19-year-old shot-stopper Fran Gonzales between the sticks for Real’s game against Valencia on Saturday.

They suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat courtesy of a 95th-minute Valencia strike, something Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is likely to have watched keenly for any hint of vulnerability.

Speaking on Monday, Ancelotti said: “Courtois is doing better, we think he can make Tuesday. We have doubts about Lunin, who will have a test today and who has had a slight discomfort. If he's not well, we have total confidence in Fran.”

Both sides are battling injury woes, with key players ruled out for both sides, particularly in defence. Ancelotti has Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao sidelined through injury and Aurelien Tchouameni suspended, while Arteta will be without the talismanic Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori at the back.