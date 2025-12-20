Thiago Silva, 41, signs for Porto in surprise return to Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thiago Silva has made a shock return to European football at the age of 41 by signing for Portuguese giants Porto.

The veteran Brazilian defender, whose standout career includes legendary stints at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, joins just days after his contract at boyhood club Fluminense was terminated six months early, signing until the end of the season on a free transfer with the option of a further year.

He returns to the club whose colours he represented in the 2004/05 season, albeit the reserve team, making 14 appearances for Porto B before transferring to Dynamo Moscow.

“I’m here to announce my return to the Dragons and to say how happy and flattered I am by this opportunity,” he said. “I’m super motivated, I hope I can help in the best way possible.

“I would like to thank our President Andre Villas-Boas for the opportunity and our coach Francesco Farioli as well, and say how eager I am to wear these colours again.

“I count on your support and I hope to see you at the Dragao.”

Silva arrives at Porto with 31 trophies to his name and will be familiar with the club’s home turf, famously lifting his only Champions League title at the Estadio do Dragao with Chelsea in 2021.

open image in gallery Thiago Silva kissing the Champions League trophy at the Estadio do Dragao ( Getty Images )

After eight illustrious years at PSG, he spent four seasons with the Blues, becoming a cult figure at Stamford Bridge.

He also boasts 113 international caps as the former captain of Brazil and was in the squad for the last four World Cups, winning the Copa America and Confederations Cup with the Selecao.

His most recent stint saw him return to his homeland to play for Fluminense - his local team as a boy - captaining the side to the Club World Cup semi-finals in the summer, where they were knocked out by Silva’s former club and eventual winners Chelsea.