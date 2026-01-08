Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Leeds and Wales midfielder Terry Yorath has died at the age of 75 following a short illness, his family have said in a statement.

Born in Cardiff, Yorath played a big part in the Leeds team under Don Revie, winning the First Division title in 1974, before spells with Coventry, Tottenham and Bradford.

Yorath, father to BBC Sport presenter Gabby Logan, also won 59 caps for Wales and managed his country from 1998-1993.

Speaking on behalf of the family, his children said: "To most he was a revered footballing hero, but to us he was Dad; a quiet, kind and gentle man.

“Our hearts are broken but we take comfort knowing that he will be reunited with our brother, Daniel."

As well as Logan, Yorath had three other children: Daniel, Louise and Jordan.

In 1992, Daniel died at the age of 15 while playing football at home with his father, due to the genetic heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Logan was presenting Match of the Day on Wednesday night but left mid-show due to a family emergency, with Mark Chapman taking over.

open image in gallery Yorath (front-centre) starred for Leeds in the 1974 title-winning team ( Getty Images )

Yorath began his career at Leeds, making 199 appearances in a nine-year spell from 1967. As well as the First Division title, he earned runners-up medals in the FA Cup, European Cup and European Cup Winners Cup.

After spells at Coventry, Spurs, Bradford and Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada, Yorath finished his playing career with one appearance for Swansea City.

He then moved into management and was player-coach of Bradford City on the day of the 1985 Valley Parade fire, which killed 56 fans and injured 270.

Yorath almost led Wales to the 1994 World Cup, but they lost their final qualifier to Romania. He also managed Swansea, Cardiff, Lebanon, Sheffield Wednesday and Margate.