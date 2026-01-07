Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Darren Fletcher will remain in caretaker charge of Manchester United for the FA Cup tie against Brighton.

United are in talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick about managing the club until the end of the season, potentially working together.

But Fletcher, the interim head coach, will still be at the helm on Sunday as the Under-18s manager continues for a second game.

The Scot drew his first match in charge 2-2 at Burnley, with a new-look backroom staff that included his former teammate Jonny Evans.

Fletcher has held conversations with director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada.

He said: “They’ve informed me they'd like to take the team for Sunday. There was a feeling that might have been the case from Monday, but we wanted to focus on Burnley. But yeah, I'm tasked with leading the team on Sunday, so all my focus and energy goes to that now.”

Solskjaer and Carrick have also been in discussions with Wilcox.

Solskjaer first arrived as caretaker in 2018 before a three-and-a-half year spell as manager, while Carrick had three matches in charge after the Norwegian’s departure and then three seasons at the helm of Middlesbrough.

Fletcher was frustrated by the 2-2 draw at Turf Moor, explaining: "For me the fact we have drawn is a massive disappointment. If you look at the context of the game, the chances we created, goalline clearances, a disallowed goal, 30 shots, lots of attacking play.

“We created more than enough to win the game so obviously it is disappointing when you only come away with a point."