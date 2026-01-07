Football legend Kevin Keegan diagnosed with cancer
The 74-year-old, affectionately known as ‘King Kev’, starred for Liverpool and Newcastle
Football legend Kevin Keegan has been diagnosed with cancer, his family has said.
In a statement published on Wednesday, his family said the former England international was recently admitted to hospital for “further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms”.
“These investigations have revealed a diagnosis of cancer, for which Kevin will undergo treatment,” the statement continued.
“Kevin is grateful to the medical team for their intervention and ongoing care.
“During this difficult time, the family are requesting privacy, and will be making no further comment.”
The statement was released by Newcastle United, who Keegan both played for and managed and remains closely associated with.
Affectionately known as ‘King Kev’, he scored 204 goals in 592 appearances during an illustrious club career, and 21 goals in 63 international caps.
He began his playing career at Scunthorpe United before moving to Liverpool, where he won three First Division titles as well as two Uefa Cups, the FA Cup and the European Cup.
The 74-year-old later had spells at Hamburg - where he won the Bundesliga, was twice named European Footballer of the Year, and reached the European Cup final - and Southampton before he joined Newcastle.
He helped the Magpies secure promotion from the Second Division in his second season.
He retired in 1984 before moving into management, returning to Newcastle in 1992. Newcastle sealed promotion to the Premier League in his first full season, and he later took charge of Fulham, England, and Manchester City before a second spell with Newcastle in 2008, his most recent managerial role. That ended in a falling out with then-owner Mike Ashley and Keegan won a constructive dismissal case against the club.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks