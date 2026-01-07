Football legend Kevin Keegan diagnosed with cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Football legend Kevin Keegan has been diagnosed with cancer, his family has said.

In a statement published on Wednesday, his family said the former England international was recently admitted to hospital for “further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms”.

“These investigations have revealed a diagnosis of cancer, for which Kevin will undergo treatment,” the statement continued.

“Kevin is grateful to the medical team for their intervention and ongoing care.

“During this difficult time, the family are requesting privacy, and will be making no further comment.”

The statement was released by Newcastle United, who Keegan both played for and managed and remains closely associated with.

Affectionately known as ‘King Kev’, he scored 204 goals in 592 appearances during an illustrious club career, and 21 goals in 63 international caps.

He began his playing career at Scunthorpe United before moving to Liverpool, where he won three First Division titles as well as two Uefa Cups, the FA Cup and the European Cup.

The 74-year-old later had spells at Hamburg - where he won the Bundesliga, was twice named European Footballer of the Year, and reached the European Cup final - and Southampton before he joined Newcastle.

open image in gallery Keegan made 63 senior international appearances and captained the side at Euro 1980 ( Getty Images )

He helped the Magpies secure promotion from the Second Division in his second season.

He retired in 1984 before moving into management, returning to Newcastle in 1992. Newcastle sealed promotion to the Premier League in his first full season, and he later took charge of Fulham, England, and Manchester City before a second spell with Newcastle in 2008, his most recent managerial role. That ended in a falling out with then-owner Mike Ashley and Keegan won a constructive dismissal case against the club.