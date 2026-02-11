Is Sunderland vs Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool will try to put heartbreak at the hands of Manchester City behind them as they travel to Sunderland desperate for a Premier League boost.

The Reds thought they were on course for a crucial win over Pep Guardiola’s title hopefuls after Dominik Szoboszlai rocketed a free-kick into the top-right corner, only for a late capitulation - surrounded by VAR drama - to see City flip the game on its head.

Liverpool now find themselves four points off the top five and need a result against the Black Cats, whose form has grown patchy of late.

They were beaten comfortably by Arsenal on the weekend but will nevertheless feel capable of beating Liverpool, with the heroics of Federico Chiesa denying Sunderland a famous Anfield win in December’s reverse fixture.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Sunderland vs Liverpool?

Sunderland’s meeting with Liverpool kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday 11 February at the Stadium of Light.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the game on discovery+.

Team news

Sunderland are without Granit Xhaka due to injury as well as January signing Jocelin Ta Bi, who is getting up to match fitness. Bertrand Traore may be available to return from a knee injury. Lutsharel Geertruida was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in January but remained at Sunderland and could feature against the Reds.

Liverpool’s season MVP Szoboszlai will be absent after the debacle that surrounded his late red card against City, while the club’s injury problems are not likely to improve for the trip to the north east. Joe Gomez is unlikely to make a comeback, while Jeremy Frimpong is set for a few more weeks on the sidelines. Alexander Isak, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley are out for months.

Predicted line-ups

Sunderland XI: Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, Ballard, Reinildo; Sadiki, Diarra; Hume, Le Fee, Talbi; Brobbey.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.