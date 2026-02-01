Liverpool plot move for emergency right-back as injury crisis deepens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool are in talks about a loan move for Lutsharel Geertruida as they look for a solution to their right-back injury crisis.

The Netherlands international, who played for head coach Arne Slot at Feyenoord, is currently at Sunderland.

And arranging a deal in the last 36 hours of the transfer window would have complications as it would require ending his loan at the Stadium of Light, striking a deal with RB Leipzig to take the defender to Anfield and getting Geertruida to agree to it.

Geertruida is one of a number of options Liverpool are considering, with his Netherlands teammate Denzel Dumfries thought to have been discussed.

Liverpool are without both of their senior specialist right-backs, with Conor Bradley ruled out for the season and Jeremie Frimpong absent for several weeks with a groin problem.

Midfielder Wataru Endo spent 86 minutes of the Champions League win over Qarabag at right-back before Dominik Szoboszlai filled in there in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Newcastle.

Afterwards, the Hungary captain said he wanted to revert to midfield when he said his spell at right-back was “not long-term, not even medium-term in my head”.

Slot said after the Newcastle game that Liverpool did not want to let Curtis Jones join Inter Milan and were hoping to bolster their options.

“We are trying to strengthen the squad and not trying to weaken it,” he said. “But let us see where the window ends up.”

Geertruida joined Leipzig for €20m in 2024 but was then loaned to Sunderland a year later, making 17 appearances so far for the promoted club.

He played for Feyenoord throughout Slot’s time at the Rotterdam club, helping them win the Eredivisie in 2023.