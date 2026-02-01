Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dominik Szoboszlai has said he would love to commit his long-term future to Liverpool by signing a new contract.

The midfielder has revealed he is in talks with the club although he said there has been no progress and he believes the issue is out of his hands.

Szoboszlai’s current contract expires in 2028 but Liverpool have already started to discuss an extension with the 25 year old, who joined from RB Leipzig in 2023 for £60m.

And the Hungary captain is keen to sign. “I would love to,” he said. “I like the city, I like the club, I like playing with these guys, I love Anfield, I love the fans, let’s see what the future holds. Let’s see what happens, hopefully everyone will be happy at the end.”

However, Liverpool are no nearer to agreeing a deal with Szoboszlai adding: “It’s not in my hands. There is no progression but if the right offer comes then let’s see.”

Szoboszlai is the frontrunner to win Liverpool’s player-of-the-year award after scoring eight goals, making seven assists and appearing in a variety of positions, but he is keen to improve again.

He added: “I am the type of guy who it is never enough for me, I can always be better and better, so there is no limit up there. I would like to get as many goals as I can, as many assists and win as many trophies as possible. That's my plan. That's how I grew up and that's how I want to keep going.”

Szoboszlai filled in at right-back in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Newcastle, with both Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong injured, but he stressed that he does not believe it is his best position.

“Not long-term, not even medium-term in my head,” he explained. “As I've said before I'm a midfielder and hopefully our right-back is going to come back from injury and I can get back in the middle. But if the team needs me or the coach needs me there I will play and try to give my best but now Wata [Endo] is ready to play, also Curtis [Jones] is ready to play there, so we have quite a few options now.”