Inter want Curtis Jones as Liverpool linked with emergency right back
Liverpool are reluctant to let anyone leave this transfer window, with their squad already stretched
Inter Milan want Liverpool FC midfielder Curtis Jones.
The Serie A leaders could propose a loan with an option for a permanent move to the Premier League champions.
However, Liverpool are reluctant to let anyone leave this transfer window, with their squad already stretched.
But Inter’s Denzel Dumfries could be of interest to Liverpool as they look for a right-back after losing Conor Bradley for the rest of the season and Jeremie Frimpong for several weeks.
Inter could be in the market for a midfielder if Davide Frattesi, a reported target for Nottingham Forest, leaves before the transfer window closes.
And Jones, who has entered the last 18 months of his contract, excelled when Liverpool beat Inter at San Siro in the Champions League last month.
But the Merseysider, who turned 25 on Friday, has featured regularly for Arne Slot, making 29 appearances already this season.
