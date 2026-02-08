Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai will be suspended for just one match after his red card against Manchester City, with the Hungarian avoiding a three-game ban due to a specific rule.

Szoboszlai was shown a straight red card in the final minutes of Liverpool’s dramatic 2-1 loss to City at Anfield on Sunday, with the Hungarian dragging back Erling Haaland when the Norwegian was running through to tap in to an empty net.

While the on-field decision was originally to give the goal after Haaland also fouled Szoboszlai, a VAR review highlighted the foul on the Norwegian in the build-up and decided to award the free-kick and red card. The explanation given was that because Haaland’s foul on Szoboszlai effectively cancelled out the initial advantage that was played, the game had to be stopped.

That meant that Szoboszlai was then guilty of preventing a goalscoring opportunity, so he received a red card, with Haaland later reflecting: ““For me, the referee has to follow the rules, but in the end I feel bad for him [Szoboszlai], he gets three games [as a ban]. Just give the goal.”

open image in gallery Szoboszlai dragged back Haaland to prevent the Norwegian tapping in late on ( Getty Images )

Like Haaland, many fans might assume that Szoboszlai would be banned for three games after receiving a straight red card, though the rules are different when the sending off is due to preventing a goal rather than foul play.

FA rules that that “a red card for denying a clear goal scoring opportunity (DOGSO) comes with an automatic one game suspension”.

The explanation is as follows: “Because a violation of this rule goes against the spirit of the game but still occurs in the context of the competition, it is not considered as serious as violent conduct, which endangers the health and safety of others.”

The rule means that Szoboszlai will miss Liverpool’s trip to Sunderland in midweek, though he will be available for selection again for the match against Brighton in the FA Cup on Saturday, 14 February.