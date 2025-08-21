Man United continue to appoint former Man City staff as new academy director named
Stephen Torpey joins United from Brentford but was at City for almost a decade
Manchester United have appointed Stephen Torpey their new academy director as the influx of former Manchester City staff continues.
Torpey joins from Brentford but is known to United director of football Jason Wilcox from his years at City, where he worked for almost a decade.
Chief executive Omar Berrada, performance director Sam Erith and chief communications officer Toby Craig are among the other City staff hired by United since Sir Jim Ratcliffe took charge.
Torpey, a former Port Vale striker, also coached at Liverpool and takes charge of all of United’s youth development system.
Wilcox said: “Stephen’s record of youth development is outstanding; throughout his career he has played a significant role in the development of some of the most talented players in the country.
“We will work closely together to ensure that the academy continues to foster the right environment to nurture our young players individually while developing the best talent ready to excel in our first team.”
Torpey will replace Nick Cox, who is going to move to Everton as technical director, though the pair will work together during a period of transition.
Torpey added: “I am really proud to have this opportunity to lead Manchester United’s academy. It is obviously a great time to be joining as the club enters an exciting new era; I can’t wait to play my role in continuing the incredible tradition of youth development here.
“After spending time with the leadership team, it is clear that the academy will always remain key to the identity of Manchester United, with our primary aim being to produce players ready to support a first team capable of challenging for the biggest honours.”
