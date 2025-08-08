Sir Jim Ratcliffe unveils £50m revamp of Man United training ground Carrington
Man United have completed the revamp of their training ground as the club looks to build a “winning culture”
Manchester United have completed the £50m revamp of their Carrington training ground which co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe claimed will give them world-class facilities to help them build a winning culture.
The redevelopment was paid for by Ratcliffe as part of the $300m capital injection he provided when he took a minority stake in the club and United’s squad have moved into the remodelled training centre after their return from their pre-season tour of the United States.
Ratcliffe cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony, watched by Ruben Amorim’s squad, and unveiled a plaque to the late Kath Phipps, the receptionist who worked at the club from Sir Matt Busby’s time in charge until her death last year.
Players and staff had input into the design of the new Carrington, organised by Foster + Partners under the Mancunian architect Lord Norman Foster, which has included upgrading equipment and technology.
Ratcliffe said: “Following a review of the facility last year, we made a quick decision to invest significantly in the creation of a world-class performance environment for staff and players to reflect our ambition and vision for Manchester United. We are delighted with the outcome and are confident the new facility will play an important role in building a winning culture at the club.”
United chief executive Omar Berrada added: “This project represents a clear step towards unifying every part of the club around a shared footballing vision. By bringing our staff and players closer together in one integrated environment, we are creating a culture of collaboration and high-performance.”
Before that, United had spent £10m on a building for the women’s first team and men’s academy, which was opened in 2024.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments