Man United given bold deadline to win Premier League by CEO Omar Berrada

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has doubled down on his bold target, saying the club will win the Premier League title by 2028.

Berrada also put pressure on United’s women’s team by insisting they can claim their first ever Women’s Super League title by the same date.

Ex-Man City chief operations officer Berrada first told staff of his "Project 150" vision in September last year and acknowledges that the goals are audacious, given the current state of the club.

Ruben Amorim’s men’s side having just endured a worst top-flight season since relegation in 1973-74 as they finished 15th and, while the women’s side came third in the WSL to seal Champions League qualification, the league has been won by a dominant Chelsea team for each of the last six years, with United 16 points behind the Blues this term.

There are also off-pitch issues, with part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe continuing his cost-cutting measures with a second round of redundancies as 200 jobs look set to be lost.

2028 marks 150 years since the club was founded as Newton Heath in 1878, hence the target, but Berrada insists double title success is realistic.

In an interview with the United We Stand fanzine to be published on Wednesday, je said: “It's establishing a series of targets within a timeframe so we can focus our efforts and energy on that goal.

"Can the team win the Premier League title by 2028? Of course. We've just finished 15th and it seems an impossible task. But why not aim for it? Why not do everything in our power?

“I firmly believe we can do it. We have two or three summer windows to build a team to start competing to win the Premier League.”

Man United CEO Omar Berrada is adamant Man United can win the Premier League title by 2028 ( PA Wire )

In addition to finishing third in the WSL, United’s women’s team also lost in the FA Cup final to all-conquering Chelsea, while the men’s dismal Premier League finish was compounded by a loss in the Europa League final to Tottenham.

And while Berrada was shocked by the men’s poor season, he’s adamant Amorim is the right man to turn things round.

“We knew that by bringing in Ruben mid-season that it was going to be even more difficult for the team to perform,” Berrada added.

“We saw it as an investment for the following seasons, because we were going to give Ruben time to get to know the squad, the club, the Premier League.

“We have a very clear roadmap. Had Ruben started on 1 July 2025, we wouldn't have been able to have all that knowledge, right? And that's what I feel about these seven or eight months that he's had in the Premier League and what he's suffered in the Premier League. And the team has suffered. It's really going to help us in the future.

“I couldn't have said that we were going to finish 15th. That was never the goal. I think we probably underestimated the time it would have required the team to adjust to the system. But we don't regret the decision because I'm convinced that we'll see this pay off next season.”