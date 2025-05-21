Who will win the Europa League final? Have your say as Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United
Vote in our match predictor poll as Tottenham and Manchester United face off in a high-stakes Europa League final at San Mamés
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United meet in Bilbao tonight for a showdown that could salvage either side’s season.
Spurs arrive at San Mamés for the Europa League final, desperate to end a 16-year trophy drought and “change the narrative” of a faltering campaign.
Ange Postecoglou’s men have impressed in Europe, overcoming Bodo/Glimt and Eintracht Frankfurt with resilience and tactical flexibility. “We want to change something,” said captain Son Heung-min, echoing the mood within the Spurs camp.
United, by contrast, approach the final with colder conviction. Ruben Amorim’s side dismantled Athletic Club 7-1 in the two-legged semi-final and are seeking a third trophy in two years.
But Amorim played down the stakes, saying, “This final changes nothing,” in keeping with his blunt assessment of United’s domestic struggles.
While Tottenham’s players speak of dreams and redemption, United lean on history and habit. “It’s about winning, plain and simple,” Bruno Fernandes said ahead of kick-off.
Both sides are injury-hit: United miss key defenders, Spurs are without their midfield core. But both have inverted their Premier League form in Europe – Spurs becoming composed and clinical, United rediscovering belief.
It all comes down to this: a one-country final between two flawed teams chasing very different kinds of validation.
So who will rise in Bilbao – the team that dreams of winning, or the one that expects it?
