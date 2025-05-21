Tottenham vs Man United LIVE: Europa League final build-up and updates as Amorim confirms injury boost for Bilbao showdown
Spurs face Man United in a huge Europa League final, with both teams hoping to secure silverware and qualify for next season’s Champions League with victory at the San Mames in Bilbao
Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United in the Europa League final tonight in Bilbao in a game that will elevate or condemn what have been, until this point, dismal campaigns for both clubs.
Both sides have been poor in the Premier League, combining for a staggering 39 defeats to sit 16th and 17th in the table, but both sets of supporters have overcome limited travel options to arrive in the Basque Country ready for their date with destiny.
Ange Postecoglou claimed he “always wins” a trophy in his second year in charge of clubs and has created waves of headlines in the build-up by taking a swipe at a journalist for writing that he was “teetering between hero and clown”. United arrive at the final unbeaten in Europe this term and looking to repeat the glory of 2017 in this competition over the heartache in 2021 when theu fell to Villarreal on penalties in the final.
And United have not beaten Spurs in their last six matches, with three successive losses, but Ruben Amorim’s side can boost hopes of a successful summer transfer window with victory here.
Follow all the latest team news and updates from chief football writer Miguel Delaney in Bilbao, with both managers and players set to speak ahead of Wednesday's game:
As both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur came together in Bilbao, for a rare showpiece that distils so many disparate strands of both clubs' dismal seasons, there was one conspicuous difference between the camps.
Virtually everyone from Spurs said they were here to “change the bad season”, to “change the narrative”, to just “change something”. These comments came from Son Heung Min, Micky van de Ven and Ange Postecoglou.
With United, Ruben Amorim said this final changes nothing. That might be in keeping with the Portuguese’s unexpectedly scathing criticism of his own campaign - to the extent that it almost feels like he goes so severe to give himself cover - but it’s also consistent with the mood in his squad.
Trio of United injury concerns all trained ahead of final
Forward Zirkzee has missed United’s last eight games in all competitions due to injury and had last month been ruled out for the rest of the season by boss Ruben Amorim.
Dalot (calf) has been absent for six matches, while fellow defender Yoro sat out last Friday’s 1-0 loss at Chelsea having sustained a foot issue.
While that trio were able to take part with their team-mates at Carrington on Tuesday morning – as was Jonny Evans – there was still no sign of Matthijs de Ligt, sidelined for the last three games.
Amad Diallo ‘praying’ for Europa League glory with Manchester United after double disappointment
It may have the makings of a quiz question. Which player was a runner-up in successive seasons of the Europa League with different clubs despite playing in neither final?
An answer of sorts will be apparent on Wednesday. Amad Diallo’s third Europa League final will also be his first: he hopes that, for the first time, the medal he collects will be gold. This time, he is not likely to languish among the unused substitutes the world of supersized benches has created.
“I already lost two. I hope to win this one. I keep praying for that one,” said the Manchester United winger. He has spent 240 minutes with a close-up view of such occasions, endured the disappointment of two penalty shootouts without being able to influence them.
Read more from Richard Jolly here:
Ruben Amorim delivers major injury boost for Man United for Europa League final
Ruben Amorim has delivered a triple injury boost for Man United with Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, and Diogo Dalot all poised to make the Europa League final squad.
Both Yoro and Dalot made the training session on the San Mames pitch.
But it is Zirkzee that is the major shock, with his season thought to be over after a hamstring injury suffered at St James’ Park in April, with Amorim even declaring: “He will not play again this season, let's prepare him for the next one.”
Speaking before the game on Wednesday, Amorim added: “They are limited for their minutes in the game but they can help us to win the game.
“They recover quite well, they push. We respect the feelings of the players but push a little bit because they want to be a part of the team.”
The sinister side of Man United after 20 years of decay from the Glazers
It is rare that a final arrives with such a sense of trepidation, but that is the case as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur fight for the Europa League trophy this week in Bilbao.
Both sides arrive in the Basque Country needing a win just as much for financial and squad-building reasons as they do for morale, and for Manchester United especially it is a stark illustration of how far the club has fallen since the days of regularly challenging for the top honours.
While fans navigate testing travel conditions to even arrive at the San Mames on Wednesday, United are preparing for a ninth major European final while sitting 16th in the league. But the current situation has become a fitting illustration of the decay that began 20 years ago this month, when two decades of neglect, mismanagement and contempt started as the Glazer family took control of the club.
It was in May 2005 that the Glazers purchased a controlling stake in the club, with fan protests having taken place at various points as a full takeover edged closer.
Why ‘shambolic’ Tottenham v Manchester United final is entirely by Uefa’s design
While some rival executives have literally been laughing at this “shambolic” Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, elements of it are by their own design.
The two English sides might have found it much more difficult to get to Bilbao had Juventus and Manchester City dropped down from the Champions League in the way those outside the top 16 used to, but this was one of the subjects discussed in the major negotiations between 2019 and 2021 that ultimately led to the Super League crisis.
The wealthiest clubs wanted more guarantees about qualifying for the Champions League, especially if they endured crisis seasons like United and Spurs have. Insiders insist that one reason they consequently removed the drop into the Europa League was specifically to give such clubs a clearer route back to the top.
Is Tottenham vs Man United on TV? How to watch Europa League final for free
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United face off in one of the most highly-anticipated cup finals in modern history with the Europa League on the line Wednesday night in Bilbao.
Spurs and United have lost a combined 39 matches in the Premier League, with Ange Postecoglou and Ruben Amorim under intense pressure to inspire change heading into next season and deliver on the big stage in a ‘shambolic’ final built by Uefa’s design.
With up to 80,000 fans travelling to the Basque Country and encountering a ‘scandalous’ travel situation, history will be made at the San Mames, with a trophy somewhat easing all of the painful months to get to this point.
TNT Sports has confirmed a huge change to its coverage by making the three major men's European finals available to watch for free, including the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.
Ange Postecoglou’s ‘clown’ rant was petty - and Tottenham deserve better
It is the eve of Tottenham Hotspur’s biggest game in six years, and one of the biggest in their history, but you wouldn’t have necessarily thought that from the discussion that dominated the pre-match duties. One scene immediately attracted everyone's attention. There was tension and consequently some theatre.
It lamentably had nothing to do with the actual football, although it has an awful lot to do with one of the stories framing this final: Ange Postecoglou's future and his general approach.
The Spurs manager chose the stage to upbraid a journalist over the use of the word “clown" in an article.
Europa League final: Tottenham Hotspur v Man United
Hello and welcome to the Independent’s coverage of the Europa League final, it’s gameday!
The Europa League final is here and Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are now just hours away from a game at the San Mames, Bilbao which will define their seasons and drastically alter plans for the 2025/26 campaign.
After Postecoglou’s rant and vital fitness calls on a number of players ahead of kick-off, drama is guaranteed tonight.
Follow for all the latest updates and build-up from Bilbao with kick-off set for 20:00 BST:
