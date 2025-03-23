Spain vs Netherlands LIVE: Holders bid to reach last four in Nations League quarter-finals
A late Mikel Merino goal means that Spain head into the second leg with a slight advantage
European champions Spain take on the Netherlands tonight in the second leg of the Nations League quarter-finals.
La Roja salvaged a result late-on in the first leg courtesy of Mikel Merino and head into the match as slight favourites as they look to retain the title they won dramatically in 2023.
Despite this, the Dutch dominated much of the first leg in Rotterdam – conceding late-on in part due to Jorrel Hato’s late red card – and will be confident of causing problems for the Spanish defence.
That means there’s still plenty to play for in Valencia this evening, with the winners facing the victor of the tie between France and Croatia in the semi-finals.
Follow all the latest build-up, reaction and team news from the Mestalla below:
Confirmed Spain lineup
Spain XI: Simon; Mingueza, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, Olmo; Yamal, Williams, Oyarzabal
More Nations League action
Scotland’s clash with Greece is the start of a big day of Nations League action on Sunday.
In two other play-offs, the Republic of Ireland face Bulgaria while Belgium play host to Ukraine, with both Ireland and Belgium returning to home soil with advantages from the away legs.
And there are two major heavyweight clashes in the quarter-finals, as Germany take on Italy while the Netherlands travel to Spain.
France also take on Croatia in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final, while Portugal host Denmark. Both Croatia and Denmark are on course to pull off an upset win over their respective opponents after emerging victorious at home in midweek.
Story of the first leg
The first leg was an entertaining match at Feyenoord’s De Kuip stadium, with Spain taking an early lead through Nico Williams despite early Dutch domination.
From there the Dutch continued to dominate and secured the comeback after goals from Cody Gakpo and Tijjani Reijnders either side if half-time.
It was looking fairly comfortable for the hosts after that, until Jorrel Hato slid in studs-up and was given a red card for his challenge.
And the match completely changed from there, with Spain’s pressure eventually telling with a 93rd-minute goal from Mikel Merino.
Is the match on TV?
When is the Spain vs the Netherlands?
The second leg of the Nations League quarter-final is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Sunday 23 March at Metsalla Stadium in Valencia.
How can I watch it?
There is no television coverage of the fixture in the United Kingdom. The game will, however, be available on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view for £2.49, coverage starts at 7:35pm GMT.
Predicted line-ups
Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Van Dijk, De Ligt, van Hecke; Frimpong, Reijnders, De Jong; Geertruida; Gakpo, Kluivert, Memphis
Spain XI: Simon; Porro, Le Normand, Cubarsi, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams
Netherlands team news
Ryan Gravenberch, Denzel Dumfries and Jerdy Schouten all withdrew from the Netherlands squad ahead of the first leg and will not be available for the second.
Uncapped Youri Baas did not feature last time out but with Jorrel Hato suspended he might be in contention to play with Mattijs de Ligt expected to start in the back line. Jurrien Timber could also replace Hato as a more like-for-like option in defence.
Spain team news
Mikel Merino’s heroics in the first leg may tempt Luis de la Fuente to hand him a starting berth for this one but it seems more likely that the manager names an unchanged line-up and calls on reinforcements from the bench.
Inigo Martinez, Marc Casado and Bryan Zaragoza are all injured and will play no part in the match.
Spain vs Netherlands LIVE
Spain resume their battle with the Netherlands tonight as both countries aim to secure a spot in the Nations League semi-finals.
A thrilling first leg ended in a 2-2 draw after Nico Williams had sent the Spaniards into the lead just nine minutes into the game before Cody Gakpo equalised and Tijjani Reijnders edged the Dutch ahead just after the break.
Jorrel Hato was sent off with 10 minutes to play, and will miss this game, while Mikel Merino’s 93rd minute finish ensured the tie remains on level terms.
The victor tonight will progress to the finals tournament in either Italy or Germany next June.
Spain vs Netherlands LIVE
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s match between Spain and the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Nations League.
Both sides are vying for a place in the finals tournament in June, with Spain looking to retain the trophy they won in 2023.
And La Roja look to be in a good position to advance tonight after the 2-2 draw in Rotterdam in the first leg, though the Dutch proved then that they are capable of upsetting Luis de la Fuente’s side.
