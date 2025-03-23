Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Spain vs Netherlands LIVE: Holders bid to reach last four in Nations League quarter-finals

A late Mikel Merino goal means that Spain head into the second leg with a slight advantage

Chris Wilson
Sunday 23 March 2025 14:16 EDT
Comments
(Getty Images)

European champions Spain take on the Netherlands tonight in the second leg of the Nations League quarter-finals.

La Roja salvaged a result late-on in the first leg courtesy of Mikel Merino and head into the match as slight favourites as they look to retain the title they won dramatically in 2023.

Despite this, the Dutch dominated much of the first leg in Rotterdam – conceding late-on in part due to Jorrel Hato’s late red card – and will be confident of causing problems for the Spanish defence.

That means there’s still plenty to play for in Valencia this evening, with the winners facing the victor of the tie between France and Croatia in the semi-finals.

Follow all the latest build-up, reaction and team news from the Mestalla below:

Confirmed Spain lineup

Spain XI: Simon; Mingueza, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, Olmo; Yamal, Williams, Oyarzabal

Will Castle23 March 2025 18:31

More Nations League action

Scotland’s clash with Greece is the start of a big day of Nations League action on Sunday.

In two other play-offs, the Republic of Ireland face Bulgaria while Belgium play host to Ukraine, with both Ireland and Belgium returning to home soil with advantages from the away legs.

And there are two major heavyweight clashes in the quarter-finals, as Germany take on Italy while the Netherlands travel to Spain.

France also take on Croatia in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final, while Portugal host Denmark. Both Croatia and Denmark are on course to pull off an upset win over their respective opponents after emerging victorious at home in midweek.

Chris Wilson23 March 2025 18:25

Story of the first leg

The first leg was an entertaining match at Feyenoord’s De Kuip stadium, with Spain taking an early lead through Nico Williams despite early Dutch domination.

From there the Dutch continued to dominate and secured the comeback after goals from Cody Gakpo and Tijjani Reijnders either side if half-time.

It was looking fairly comfortable for the hosts after that, until Jorrel Hato slid in studs-up and was given a red card for his challenge.

And the match completely changed from there, with Spain’s pressure eventually telling with a 93rd-minute goal from Mikel Merino.

Chris Wilson23 March 2025 18:10

Is the match on TV?

When is the Spain vs the Netherlands?

The second leg of the Nations League quarter-final is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Sunday 23 March at Metsalla Stadium in Valencia.

How can I watch it?

There is no television coverage of the fixture in the United Kingdom. The game will, however, be available on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view for £2.49, coverage starts at 7:35pm GMT.

Chris Wilson23 March 2025 17:55

Predicted line-ups

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Van Dijk, De Ligt, van Hecke; Frimpong, Reijnders, De Jong; Geertruida; Gakpo, Kluivert, Memphis

Spain XI: Simon; Porro, Le Normand, Cubarsi, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Chris Wilson23 March 2025 17:45

Netherlands team news

Ryan Gravenberch, Denzel Dumfries and Jerdy Schouten all withdrew from the Netherlands squad ahead of the first leg and will not be available for the second.

Uncapped Youri Baas did not feature last time out but with Jorrel Hato suspended he might be in contention to play with Mattijs de Ligt expected to start in the back line. Jurrien Timber could also replace Hato as a more like-for-like option in defence.

Chris Wilson23 March 2025 17:37

Spain team news

Mikel Merino’s heroics in the first leg may tempt Luis de la Fuente to hand him a starting berth for this one but it seems more likely that the manager names an unchanged line-up and calls on reinforcements from the bench.

Inigo Martinez, Marc Casado and Bryan Zaragoza are all injured and will play no part in the match.

Chris Wilson23 March 2025 17:35

Spain vs Netherlands LIVE

Spain resume their battle with the Netherlands tonight as both countries aim to secure a spot in the Nations League semi-finals.

A thrilling first leg ended in a 2-2 draw after Nico Williams had sent the Spaniards into the lead just nine minutes into the game before Cody Gakpo equalised and Tijjani Reijnders edged the Dutch ahead just after the break.

Jorrel Hato was sent off with 10 minutes to play, and will miss this game, while Mikel Merino’s 93rd minute finish ensured the tie remains on level terms.

The victor tonight will progress to the finals tournament in either Italy or Germany next June.

Chris Wilson23 March 2025 17:32

Spain vs Netherlands LIVE

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s match between Spain and the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Nations League.

Both sides are vying for a place in the finals tournament in June, with Spain looking to retain the trophy they won in 2023.

And La Roja look to be in a good position to advance tonight after the 2-2 draw in Rotterdam in the first leg, though the Dutch proved then that they are capable of upsetting Luis de la Fuente’s side.

Chris Wilson23 March 2025 17:28

