Is Spain v Netherlands on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League quarter-final
Everything you need to know ahead of the last-eight encounter
Spain resume their battle with the Netherlands tonight as both countries aim to secure a spot in the Nations League semi-finals.
A thrilling first leg ended in a 2-2 draw after Nico Williams had sent the Spaniards into the lead just nine minutes into the game before Cody Gakpo equalised and Tijjani Reijnders edged the Dutch ahead just after the break.
Jorrel Hato was sent off with 10 minutes to play, and will miss this game, while Mikel Merino’s 93rd minute finish ensured the tie remains on level terms.
The victor tonight will progress to the finals tournament in either Italy or Germany next June.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is the Spain vs the Netherlands?
The second leg of the Nations League quarter-final is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Sunday 23 March at Metsalla Stadium in Valencia.
How can I watch it?
There is no television coverage of the fixture in the United Kingdom. The game will, however, be available on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view for £2.49, coverage starts at 7:35pm GMT.
Predicted line-ups
Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Van Dijk, De Ligt, van Hecke; Frimpong, Reijnders, De Jong; Geertruida; Gakpo, Kluivert, Memphis
Spain XI: Simon; Porro, Le Normand, Cubarsi, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams
Team news
Mikel Merino’s heroics in the first leg may tempt Luis de la Fuente to hand him a starting berth for this one but it seems more likely that the manager names an unchanged line-up and calls on reinforcements from the bench.
Inigo Martinez, Marc Casado and Bryan Zaragoza are all injured and will play no part in the match.
Ryan Gravenberch, Denzel Dumfries and Jerdy Schouten all withdrew from the Netherlands squad ahead of the first leg and will not be available for the second.
Uncapped Youri Baas did not feature last time out but with Jorrel Hato suspended he might be in contention to play with Mattijs de Ligt expected to start in the back line. Jurrien Timber could also replace Hato as a more like-for-like option in defence.
Odds
Spain win 4/6
Draw 21/10
Netherlands win 7/2
