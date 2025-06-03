Spain vs England live: Result and reaction as Pina double sinks Lionesses in Nations League decider
Spain 2-1 England: The Lionesses lost their final match before their Euro 2025 squad announcement
England missed out on the chance to reach the Nations League semi-finals having fallen to a 2-1 defeat to Spain in their final group stage match in Barcelona.
From the start the hosts took control of the match, maintaining possession and forcing the Lionesses to defend deep inside their own half. Spain lacked the clinical finish needed to send them ahead and it was England who struck first.
A potential foul on Salma Paralluelo was overlooked by the referee allowing Keira Walsh to slot Alessia Russo in behind the high line. She touched the ball into the area and guided the opening goal past goalkeeper Cata Coll.
Needing a ruthless finisher to overturn the deficit, Spain introduced Claudia Pina in the second half and the substitute delivered. She first squeezed past three defenders and rolled in an equaliser before beating Hannah Hampton from range to double her tally.
England couldn’t respond and were outplayed in the middle of the pitch. Defeat ends their chance of progressing in the Nations League and leaves Sarina Wiegman with questions to answer before the Euros this summer.
Outplayed and outclassed, England are left searching for answers ahead of their Euros defence
You can only ride your luck for so long. If you are up against the best, if you are firmly on the back foot, then eventually you are going to get punished.
That was the case for England against Spain. They faced constant aggression, were often penned back in their own half, struggled to go forwards, and, after Claudia Pina came off the bench and turned the tide for the hosts, departed Barcelona with a 2-1 defeat and having missed out on a chance to top their Nations League group.
Before Pina's double, England had benefitted from a handful of refereeing decisions, a well-taken Alessia Russo opener and the hosts' lack of final-third ruthlessness, but their performance was not one deserving of a victory. They tried to cling on, but doing so was an impossible test.
Fran Kirby announces international retirement ahead of Euro 2025
Fran Kirby has announced her retirement from international football becoming the second Lioness to retire ahead of the European Championship following the previous departure of goalkeeper Mary Earps.
Kirby’s retirement begins with immediate effect and she was left out of the England squad that suffered a 2-1 defeat to Spain in their final Nations League match on Tuesday evening. She was also informed that she would not be part of England’s Euro 2025 squad.
Will England 'fix' their performances before the Euros?
"Fix it? I'm not sure what you mean by that,” replied Wiegman when asked that question in her post match interview.
She added: “What you see is that this week we had a very good week, players coming back from injuries, players fighting for position or minutes or selection and that is very positive.
"Some will keep training because they need to train, others will take a couple of days off. Then we move forward and come together to get ready for Jamaica, and then for France."
Wiegman on Hampton
Sarina Wiegman was also asked specifically about Hannah Hampton’s performance.
She said: “She was put under a lot of pressure, as was the whole defence.
“There were many moments where there were a lot of players around her, a lot of crosses and a lot of runs in front of her.
“It was a good game for her experience."
Was England's performance concerning?
"Concerned? That is a learning moment. I would not say concerned,” said Sarina Wiegman about England struggling to maintain possession against Spain.
“ They did something different so you want to exploit the space that they leave in behind, but first you have to keep the ball.
“That is not easy. Something to take with us moving forward."
Sarina Wiegman assesses the result
The Lionesses manager gave her assessment of tonight’s match which she labelled ‘intense’.
Sarina Wiegman said: "A very intense game. Of course we know that they are very tight on the ball. I thought we did well. After half-time you saw that they had more of the ball but we saw a lot of the ball as well and we could have been a bit tighter and a bit more patient but you could see where we could harm them.
"A couple more times we would not have been offside, or if we'd played a bit quicker or switched the play quicker we could have harmed them even more.
"In the second half they started really quick. They did something different in pressing a bit higher and we struggled a bit to get out of the press and keep the ball. Of course then they brought [Claudia] Pina in and she was very secure with her shots."
More from Williamson
The England captain also added: "I think maybe the inconsistency throughout the campaign on the ball and defensively as well...something to work on, but we have the capability to do better.
"We know what we are capable of. The game changes constantly - we have to adapt a bit quicker. We have time to build and time to push ourselves before the start of the tournament.
"First half was a great display. For the most part, we looked and felt solid. It is just tweaks that need to be made.
"I think you saw some of the best of us in the previous game and then we were slightly off it today."
Reaction from Leah Williamson
England captain Leah Williamson told ITV: "I think in the second half they pressed a bit higher and we struggled.
"We couldn't keep the ball as well as we did in the first half.
"We didn't have any real threat. Under that much pressure against the top sides, that's what happens.
"We just have to be better on the ball and find solutions quicker. [It was] a great lesson."
Full-time! Spain 2-1 England
90+6 mins: The whistle goes to end a fascinating contest between the reigning World and European champions.
Spain are victorious and will be heading to the Nations League semi-finals. They also take some momentum and confidence into Euro 25 which England hope to defend.
Sarina Wiegman’s gameplan worked well in the first half but the Spaniard’s found a different level and substitute Claudia Pina was the difference.
Lots to think about for England but it’s a disappointing end to their Nations League campaign.
