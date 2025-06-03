Spain vs England live: Result and reaction as Pina double sinks Lionesses in Nations League decider

( Getty Images )

England missed out on the chance to reach the Nations League semi-finals having fallen to a 2-1 defeat to Spain in their final group stage match in Barcelona.

From the start the hosts took control of the match, maintaining possession and forcing the Lionesses to defend deep inside their own half. Spain lacked the clinical finish needed to send them ahead and it was England who struck first.

A potential foul on Salma Paralluelo was overlooked by the referee allowing Keira Walsh to slot Alessia Russo in behind the high line. She touched the ball into the area and guided the opening goal past goalkeeper Cata Coll.

Needing a ruthless finisher to overturn the deficit, Spain introduced Claudia Pina in the second half and the substitute delivered. She first squeezed past three defenders and rolled in an equaliser before beating Hannah Hampton from range to double her tally.

England couldn’t respond and were outplayed in the middle of the pitch. Defeat ends their chance of progressing in the Nations League and leaves Sarina Wiegman with questions to answer before the Euros this summer.

Relive the action from the RCDE Stadium with our live blog below: