Southampton vs Tottenham betting tips

Any predictions around Tottenham have needed a Magic 8 ball to get right this season. Ange Postecoglu’s side travel to Southampton on Sunday evening in Jekyll and Hyde form; they are the 4-0 conquerors of Manchester City, the warriors who beat Manchester United 3-0 and the side who handed Ipswich and Crystal Palace their first wins of the season.

Saints’ return to the Premier League is going poorly. They are rooted to the bottom of the table with just one win and two draws in 15 matches, already sitting eight points away from escaping the drop.

Russell Martin’s frustrations have been clear to see on the sidelines as he continues to struggle to find a balance that works. Southampton need to start picking up points soon or else it’ll be goodnight without even getting a foothold in the top division.

Spurs would usually be seen as a free hit, but that’s not the case now; they are winless in five and enigmatic enough that Martin will feel his side have a chance.

Southampton have one clean sheet in 18 matches across all competitions this season. It is therefore wise to take a look through football betting sites and find value in Spurs players scoring. William Hill’s 13/2 offering of Dominic Solanke to net, assisted by Son Heung Min, is a particularly enticing shout on what should be a high-scoring trip for Postecoglu’s men.

Solanke has seven goals in 16 starts across all competitions this campaign and is proving to be a useful addition for Spurs. The England international is a strong focal point for the madness around him; a beacon for the energetic and constantly buzzing support cast to work off. His work on the ball is perhaps a little underrated. Solanke is dropping and linking well, allowing players such as Son, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski space to work.

Son has four assists in the Premier League this season and should enjoy himself against any of the full-backs Martin throws out. James Bree worked hard in the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa, but was part of a backline that was completely torn apart in the 5-1 loss to Chelsea at the beginning of the month.

Son and Spurs interchange with similar speed, meaning there should be opportunities for the South Korean legend to feed Solanke in the middle.

Southampton have proven susceptible to conceding at all times since returning to the Premier League. We’ve seen their net bulge in the opening minutes, near the end or halfway through either half. They are easy to walk through and are showing little sign of fixing the leak after conceding 31 in 15 games.

Spurs’ win over Man City showcased the best of Ange’s ideas. His side got up-and-running early, taking the lead in the 13th minute before scoring again in the 20th, 52nd and 93rd.

Despite their troubles at the back it’s rare to see them lack potency in front of goal, as we saw with the 1-1 Europa League draw against Rangers on Thursday. That was a battle, but Spurs kept plugging away and left Ibrox with a late draw.

The DNA of these two teams means we can expect drama. It seems sensible to back that assertion in the sense of goals for the visitors, who often look less pressured away from home. Betting sites offer inviting odds for Spurs to win both halves individually, a punt that’s worth a look if you expect Postecoglu’s side to comfortably get back to winning ways.

