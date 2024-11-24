Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Reds aim to widen gap to Man City
The Reds can increase their lead over struggling Manchester City as the visit bottom side Southampton in the Premier League
Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Southampton as they look to increase their lead over reigning champions Manchester City to eight points ahead of next weekend’s Anfield showdown.
Arne Slot’s side entered the weekend top of the table with a five point advantage after an incredible start under their new boss and a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa before the international break.
And City’s stunning 4-0 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday night, Pep Guardiola’s fifth defeat in a row in all competitions, means the Reds can open up a clear gap at the top of the table before hosting the champions next weekend.
Russell Martin’s Saints secured their first win of the season when they faced Everton in their last home fixture but they were defeated in a crucial clash with Wolves last time out. They are bottom of the table and desperately need to turn around their form or else they’ll face the drop back into the Championship.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Line-ups
Southampton XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Fraser, Downes, Lallana, Fernandes, Dibling, Archer, Onuachu.
Subs: Lumley, Sugawara, Bree, Manning, Aribo, Ugochukwu, Kamaldeen, Brereton Diaz, Archer
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.
Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Endo, Diaz, Mac Allister, Elliott, Quansah, Morton.
Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE
Line-ups should be coming out at around 12.45pm, so here’s a quick reminder of the team news.
Southampton have been dealt a major blow with Aaron Ramsdale suffering a hand injury on international duty, while Jan Bednarek has been sidelined as well.
Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott. But Virgil van Dijk is fit to face his former side after withdrawing from Netherlands duty.
Caoimhin Kelleher knows Liverpool need to keep their foot on the gas
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has told his team-mates they cannot afford to ease off after opening up a gap at the top of the Premier League.
The Reds know that, regardless of their result at Southampton on Sunday, they will end the weekend at the top of the standings after a superb start from new manager Arne Slot, who has still only tasted defeat once since taking over in the summer.
A game against a Saints side bottom of the table with only one league win to their name this term is clearly one Liverpool should be winning, but bigger challenges await in the coming days with Real Madrid due at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday before Manchester City visit next weekend.
Arne Slot provides telling response to Liverpool’s new title expectations
Arne Slot insists Liverpool will not talk about being Premier League title favourites despite taking a five-point lead at the top of the table.
The Dutchman’s side are nine points clear of third place and have only dropped five points this season, while results before the international break meant statisticians Opta gave them a 58 per cent chance of winning the league and many bookmakers made Liverpool the likeliest champions.
But while manager Slot does detect growing belief from his players in him, he is adamant that neither he nor anyone at the club will get carried away by their lofty position.
He said: “I don’t talk about favourites. It is boring but I just talk about the next game which is a challenge in itself.”
Good afternoon
Liverpool travel to Southampton looking to increase their Premier League advantage as top meets bottom at St Mary’s.
The Reds continued their excellent start under Arne Slot before the international break and beat Aston Villa to go five points clear.
It’s a big week for the Dutch coach, with blockbuster games against Real Madrid and Manchester City to come, but the focus first is on Southampton.
Liverpool would be 11 points clear if they beat Southampton and City, with Pep Guardiola’s side losing 4-0 to Tottenham on Saturday night.
Russel Martin’s side secured their first win of the season on their last home outing against Everton - but it was followed by defeat to fellow strugglers Wolves.
