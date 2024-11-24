Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Reds aim to widen gap to Man City

✕ Close Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City feeling 'fragile' after fifth straight defeat

Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Southampton as they look to increase their lead over reigning champions Manchester City to eight points ahead of next weekend’s Anfield showdown.

Arne Slot’s side entered the weekend top of the table with a five point advantage after an incredible start under their new boss and a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa before the international break.

And City’s stunning 4-0 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday night, Pep Guardiola’s fifth defeat in a row in all competitions, means the Reds can open up a clear gap at the top of the table before hosting the champions next weekend.

Russell Martin’s Saints secured their first win of the season when they faced Everton in their last home fixture but they were defeated in a crucial clash with Wolves last time out. They are bottom of the table and desperately need to turn around their form or else they’ll face the drop back into the Championship.

Follow all the action with our live blog below: