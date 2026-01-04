South Africa vs Cameroon live: Bryan Mbeumo leads Indomitable Lions against Bafana Bafana in Afcon round of 16
Five-time winners Cameroon meet continental under-achievers South Africa for a place in the Afcon quarter-finals
Cameroon take on South Africa in a round of 16 tie in the Africa Cup of Nations tonight, with two continental giants facing off for a place in the last eight.
Five-time winners Cameroon are the second-most successful side in competition history, and though the Indomitable Lions are yet to lose at this year’s edition, their group-stage performances have been somewhat unconvincing.
Despite boasting Premier League stars such as Bryan Mbeumo and Carlos Baleba, Cameroon aren’t regarded among the favourites for the tournament at present, and they’ll be looking for better performances in the knockout rounds to change that.
However, they face one of the more difficult last-16 ties as they take on South Africa, who came through second in Group B. Bafana Bafana are under-achievers in this tournament, having won it just once in 1996, but their close-fought match against Egypt shows they can always challenge the best sides on the continent.
Captain Victor Osimhen vows to 'trample on any team' Nigeria face
Nigeria captain Victor Osimhen has declared his team is ready to “trample on any team” they face at the Afcon 2025, with Mozambique up next on Monday.
"Yes, I would count my country as one of the favourites," Osimhen said.
"We are one of the most feared teams in this tournament. Any team can come and play us. If they are good, they can scale through, but if they are not we can trample on any team because this team has got the quality to do damage to any big team, any good team in this tournament.
"We respect every team that progresses to the next round and any one we meet in the next round they are going to see the fighting spirit of Nigeria.
"The round of 16 is going to be even tougher than the group stages so the boys are ready to give everything. But the team is ready to face any opponent. We respect any team that scales through but we are not scared of anybody."
South Africa vs Cameroon head-to-head and form
South Africa hold the edge from previous meetings against Cameroon, with three victories five draws and just one defeat.
It's been almost 10 years since these teams met, though, with a goalless draw coming in 2016.
There isn't much in the form, either, with South Africa winning 2/3 in their group, while Cameroon won two and drew one. And Bafana Bafana have scored five in three games to Cameroon's four in three games, though they have conceded (2) one less than today's rivals (3)
South Africa and Cameroon set for Afcon last 16 battle
South Africa take on Cameroon tonight for a place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations at the Al Barid Stadium in Rabat
And this one should be a cracker! Bafana Bafana were bronze medallists in 2023, while the Indomitable Lions are five-time champions.
South Africa are here thanks to a runners-up finish in Group B, while Cameroon were second in Group F, just behind the defending champions Ivory Coast.
The winner will tackle Morocco or Tanzania in the last eight.
Afcon 2025: Round of 16
Sunday, January 4, 2026
Morocco v Tanzania | 4:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco
South Africa v Cameroon | 7:00 PM | Stade El Barid, Rabat, Morocco
Monday, January 5, 2026
Egypt v Benin | 4:00 PM | Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco
Nigeria v Mozambique | 7:00 PM | Complexe Sportif de Fès, Fès, Morocco
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Algeria v DR Congo | 4:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat, Morocco
Ivory Coast v Burkino Faso | 7:00 PM | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco
