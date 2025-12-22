South Africa v Angola live: Africa Cup of Nations updates as Bafana Bafana begin tournament
South Africa begin their Africa Cup of Nations bid having finished third at the last edition of the tournament
South Africa take on Angola as the Bafana Bafana begin their Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Marrakech.
Both teams will be looking to make a fast start to Group B - which also includes Mohamed Salah’s Egypt and Zimbabwe - as South Africa aim to build on a promising run at the last Africa Cup of Nations tournament where they reached the semi-finals and won the third-place play-off against DR Congo.
Under manager Hugo Broos, South Africa have also qualified for next summer’s World Cup - where they will have the honour of facing co-hosts Mexico in the opening fixture of the tournament. In qualifying for the World Cup, South Africa have raised expectations that they could be among the favourites at this year’s Afcon, having won the tournament for the only time in 1996.
South Africa’s build-up to the tournament has been overshadowed, however, by comments made by their Belgian manager Broos regarding Bafana centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi. Broos denied that he was racist after criticising Mbokazi for arriving late at a pre-tournament camp.
Follow live updates from South Africa v Angola, below
Hugo Broos denies he is racist and apologises to Mbekezeli Mbokazi
Hugo Broos apologised for his comments about centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi and said: “I am neither a racist nor sexist”.
“The worst part is my family and my wife, my children and grandchildren, have also suffered,” Broos said. “I played with people of colour, coached with and worked with them in Nigeria and Cameroon and now for four years in South Africa.
“You can ask any of them what kind of man I am. Maybe some will say he’s a bad coach, maybe some others will say he’s a good coach and maybe they will call me stubborn. But no one will call me a racist.
"I let my fatherly side get the better of me in my response, because I saw that things could go wrong. It would be a waste if Mbokazi didn't pursue the career that he is destined [to] due to lack of proper guidance as an inexperienced, young, humble, talented player.
"I agree my choice of words was not the right one and I apologise for that, but I never wanted to make a racist or sexist comment. I am neither a racist nor sexist."
Broos did not address his comments regarding Mbokazi’s agent, Basia Michels, according to reports.
South Africa in racism storm ahead of Africa Cup of Nations
South Africa’s build-up to the tournament has been overshadowed by comments made by manager Hugo Broos about centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi and agent Basia Michaels, which have been described as racist and sexist.
Broos, who is Belgian, made the comments at a press conference as he criticised Mbokazi for being late to a pre-tournament camp.
Broos said: “I will have a chat with him [Mbokazi] after training. I can assure you he is a Black guy, but he will come out of my room as a white guy.”
He also said Mbokazi’s agent, Basia Michels, was “a nice little woman who is his agent and thinks she knows football”.
Broos’s comments were condemned by the political party the United Democratic Movement (UDM), who described the comments as "racially suggestive and sexist utterances".
Angola face tough task to emerge from Group B
Angola reached the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon two years ago but have landed in a tough group alongside South Africa and Egypt in Group B.
But they topped their group last time out, ahead of Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Algeria.
South Africa bring promise into Africa Cup of Nations
South Africa defeated Morocco and Cape Verde on their way to reaching the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations two years ago, before losing on penalties in Nigeria. They did, though, beat DR Congo on penalties in the third-place play-off to record their best result at the tournament since 2000.
Since then, South Africa qualified for the World Cup for the first time since they hosted the tournament in 2010 - beating Nigeria to top spot in their qualifying group. They will play Mexico in the opening match of the tournament next summer.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to build-up to South Africa’s opening match against Angola at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Both teams will be looking to make a fast start to Group B - which also includes Mohamed Salah’s Egypt and Zimbabwe - as South Africa aim to build on a promising run at the last Africa Cup of Nations tournament where they reached the semi-finals and won the third-place play-off against DR Congo.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks