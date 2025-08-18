Serie A Odds: Latest 2025/26 Serie A Betting Odds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Serie A season begins in August, with Italy’s top sides once again battling for the Scudetto over the next nine months.

Serie A remains the top tier of Italian football and features one of the biggest collections of European heavyweights on the continent, including multiple European champions Juventus, Milan, and Inter Milan, as well as Roma and current champions Napoli.

The Italian top flight is one of the competitive on the continent – with four different clubs winning the Scudetto in the last six years – and has produced some dazzling talent in recent seasons, winning it plenty of fans both at home and abroad.

This page details the latest and best Serie A odds for the 2025/26 season. We use the latest Serie A betting odds from the best football betting sites to offer readers optimum value on wagering.

Readers will find not only the top value on Serie A winner odds, but also Serie A relegation odds and the markets for individual matches.

All Italy Serie A odds come from our recommended betting sites – all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission – and all football odds are updated instantly to reflect any changes made by bookies.

Serie A Match Odds

In this section, punters will find the latest football odds for individual matches during the Serie A season.

Serie A is made up of 20 teams who all play against each other twice, playing 38 games in total. The 2025/26 season gets underway on 23 August and is scheduled to conclude on 24 May.

Remember that match odds can fluctuate based on form, injuries, suspensions, and fixture congestion, with any changes made by bookmakers immediately reflected in our live odds.

Serie A Title Odds

This section will display the latest Serie A title odds for the new season.

None of Europe’s big leagues has seen the kind of variety of title winners as Serie A since the last of Juventus’s nine successive championships in 2019/20.

The league’s competitive nature has led to some big-priced winners of the title in recent seasons, including Napoli defying odds of 17/1 to win the 2022/23 Scudetto.

Juventus are the most successful team in Serie A history with 36 titles, 16 clear of Inter (on 20) who have one more championships than nearest rivals Milan (with 19).

Napoli won their fourth Scudetto in 2024/25 in dramatic circumstances, clinching the title by one point over Inter Milan on the final day of the season.

Below is a table of the last five Serie A winners with their points total and their pre-season Serie A odds from betting apps.

Season Winner Points Pre-season Serie A odds 2024/2025 Napoli 82 7/1 2023/2024 Inter Milan 94 9/4 2022/2023 Napoli 90 17/1 2021/2022 AC Milan 86 10/1 2020/2021 Inter Milan 91 2/1

Serie A Top Four Odds

A top four finish in Serie A secures qualification for the Champions League the following season, making the race for those spots highly competitive.

The top four is rarely the same season on season, with the likes of Roma, Lazio and Milan among the big teams to miss out on Champions League qualification last term.

In fact, there is also potential for smaller teams to sneak into the top four. Atalanta have been Champions League regulars recently but haven’t always challenged at the top end of the division, while Bologna secured a top four finish in 2023/24.

Serie A Relegation Odds

The latest relegation odds for Serie A will appear in this section.

The bottom three teams in Serie A go down at the end of the season, giving bettors three chances to land a winning bet.

Newly promoted sides will often start as the favourites for relegation, but in four of the last five seasons only one team has failed to survive their first season back in the top flight.

Those looking to have a bet on the Serie A relegation market should check if any teams are struggling financially, which players have been sold by those likely relegation candidates and who has been added as replacements.

Remember that this market can change quickly as the season develops, with the fact that plenty of clubs are usually involved in the battle to stay up making it one of the most exciting markets.

Serie A Top Scorer Odds

In Italy, the golden boot is known as the Capocannoniere award, and is given to the top scorer in Serie A at the end of every season.

Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui won the top scorer prize in 2024/25, finishing the season with 25 goals, which is around the average needed to challenge for the Golden Boot.

Several big names have won this award in the past, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Francesco Totti and Diego Maradona.

Of course, factors that can affect the market include penalty duties, injuries, transfers, and playing style.

Bettors can find value by placing each-way bets on this market, with most betting sites paying out on the top four places at 1/4 the odds.

Below is a table of the last five winners of the Capocannoniere, as well as their end-of-season tallies.

Season Player Club Goals 2024/2025 Mateo Retegui Atalanta 25 2023/2024 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan 24 2022/2023 Victor Osimhen Napoli 26 2021/2022 Ciro Immobile Lazio 27 2020/2021 Cristiano Ronaldi Juventus 29

Responsible Gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using horse racing betting sites, new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on betting sites and, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.