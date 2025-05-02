Saturday’s 3pm predictions

It’s a busy day of action on Saturday with four Premier League games and the final fixtures of the three EFL leagues, with plenty still to play for.

There are still play-off places and relegation spots to be confirmed in the Championship, with their fixtures all taking place at 12:30pm, the same time Aston Villa will be facing Fulham.

Both League One and League Two games kick off at 3pm, as well as Everton vs Ipswich and Leicester vs Southampton, and it’s those games we are focusing on.

We’ve compiled a four-fold from those games that returns at 160/1 with Betway and comparable odds on other football betting sites.

Everton v Ipswich

After losing their last two matches, against Manchester City and Chelsea, Everton will view the visit of Ipswich as the ideal opportunity to get back to winning ways.

The back-to-back defeats were two of just five defeats David Moyes has endured since returning to Goodison Park back in January. The others came against Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Liverpool as they moved clear of the relegation zone.

They currently sit 15th in the table, and three points would see them leapfrog Manchester United, who are in action on Sunday.

Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed last weekend, when they were beaten 3-0 at Newcastle, to end their one season back in the top-flight.

Now the pressure is off, it could allow them to play with freedom and lead to a great game on Saturday, or this could look very much like a game with nothing riding on it.

The Tractor Boys have scored in 10 of their last 12 matches while Everton have conceded in 11 of their last 12, so both teams to score looks a good bet and betting sites are offering 21/20, but we just think the Toffees will have a bit more quality on the day.

Saturday accumulator prediction 1: BTTS and Everton to beat Ipswich - 13/5 Bet365

Leicester v Southampton Prediction

It feels like this game might be one for the purists as two poor sides go head to head at the King Power Stadium, looking for a rare win.Both sides will be back in the Championship next season, but will see this as a match they could win.

Leicester have enjoyed four wins so far this season, but you have to go back to January 26th when they beat Tottenham, but since then they have lost 10 and drawn one.

That point came at Brighton when goals from Stephy Mavididi and Caleb Okoli saw them come from behind twice and earn a 2-2 draw. Southampton have managed just two wins in their 34 matches and have just 11 points, seven less than Saturday’s opponents.

They have lost eight and drawn two of their last 10 so you can understand why we are backing a draw with both teams forgetting how to win on betting apps.

Saturday accumulator prediction 1: Draw in Leicester v Southampton - 7/2 William Hill

Huddersfield v Leyton Orient Prediction

Leyton Orient are well placed to secure their place in the League One play-offs on Saturday with a win over Huddersfield Town.

They are up against Reading for sixth place with both sides sitting on 75 points, but the O’s have a far superior goal difference, so they can afford to equal or better the Royals' result to extend their season.

Huddersfield have failed to deliver this season and currently sit 10th in the table, and under the temporary stewardship of Jon Worthington after sacking Michael Duff in March.

They will want to try and end the season on a high, but go into the game on a run of five straight defeats, while Orient have won their last five.

Saturday accumulator prediction 3: Leyton Orient to beat Huddersfield by one goal - 11/4 Bet365

Bradford v Fleetwood Prediction

Bradford know a win against Fleetwood would see them promoted back to League One in the final automatic promotion place.

Doncaster Rovers and Port Vale both secured their promotion last weekend, and Graham Alexander’s side could join them as long as they better Walsall and Notts County’s results.

The Saddlers face Crewe while County take on Doncaster, who could be crowned Champions if they match or better Vale’s result.

Bradford have the best chance against a Fleetwood side who have lost three of their last five to leave them 14th in the table. With the nerves bound to be jangling, we’re backing the Cod Army to also get on the scoresheet.

Saturday accumulator prediction 4: BTTS and Bradford to beat Fleetwood - 5/2 Betfred

