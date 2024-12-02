Ruud van Nistelrooy ‘astonished’ by managerial offers after Manchester United stint

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

New Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy was “astonished” by the amount of managerial offers he received on the back of his spell as Manchester United interim manager.

The Dutchman had four games in caretaker charge at Old Trafford - two of them against Leicester - following Erik ten Hag’s sacking in October but left the club upon the appointment of Ruben Amorim.

He was only out of work for a fortnight, though, as he replaced Steve Cooper at the King Power Stadium and is charged with keeping the Foxes in the Premier League.

On the back of his unbeaten spell at his former club United, Van Nistelrooy had offers from around Europe, including his former club Hamburg in the Bundesliga, but was happy to return to the Premier League.

“What happened after the games and the amount of interest, the options that all of a sudden was there for me and the options that came along, I was a little bit astonished,” he said.

“It was four games and I managed a full season at PSV, was able to win the cup and the charity shield, I have been in coaching, in the (under-)19s and the national team (with the Netherlands) and it never got this reaction from the football world.

“It provoked these reactions and I was only happy with that. And to get in conversations with different parties and be able to make a decision which felt really good for me and I am happy to be here.

“It was a good period, short and intense, but I was happy to help get the club back, steady the ship I called it, for the four games. Now they are on a run of good results on top of those four games, so that is great to see.

“I really enjoyed it, being responsible, creating a connection with the team, with the supporters and turning the momentum for the club for a little bit.

open image in gallery Ruud van Nistelrooy forged a strong connection with the Manchester United fans ( PA Wire )

“That is our job and that felt great to do and it just got better now I am in this position to do it again.”

Van Nistelrooy, whose first game in charge is against West Ham on Tuesday, takes over a side at the wrong end of the Premier League table, just a point above the drop zone after 13 games.

Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Brentford, with Van Nistelrooy watching from the directors’ box, was a big concern and the Dutchman arrives in the East Midlands knowing his remit.

“It means a lot, to be managing this club and this group of players and representing Leicester City in the Premier League, I am proud and excited to be able to get the opportunity,” he added.

open image in gallery Ruud van Nistelrooy watched Leicester’s defeat at Brentford ( Getty Images )

“The conversations that I had, two times I flew out to London to speak with the owner and the director, they were very good conversations and were important to get to know each other and what the ideas are and get together on the same page.

“We are both very excited to start working together. Expectations are clear, they are not easy but they are clear.

“It is something we face that challenge to maintain and play in the Premier League and that is the big target for everybody to achieve that.”

PA