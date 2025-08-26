Ruben Amorim concedes Man United aren’t ready to compete in Europe
United begin their Carabao Cup campaign at Grimsby Town tomorrow
Ruben Amorim insists Manchester United are not ready to compete in Europe and has taken the silver linings from his side’s continental absence this season.
United, who finished 15th in the Premier League last season, missed out on the chance to qualify for Europe's top club competition when they lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final in May.
No European football means the Red Devils enter into the Carabao Cup in the second round, with a trip to fourth-tier Grimsby Town awaiting them on Wednesday.
"I think we were not prepared to play in Europe, that is my feeling,” Amorim said ahead of the clash. “To have strong games in the Champions League and then play Premier League, we need time to develop as a team.
"So (the players) need to fight for their places, and then everything can change."
United have failed to win in their first two Premier League games this season, having lost their opening match 1-0 at home to Arsenal before being held 1-1 at Fulham on Sunday.
Amorim blamed his team's defensive mindset for surrendering the lead against Fulham, stressing the players must improve.
"The games are really, really competitive,” he added. “We need time to build the base and then, in the future, to move forward.
“ We will reach a moment where we need to have Europe for everybody to play games.”
The Portuguese coach added that defender Noussair Mazraoui, who picked up an injury in pre-season, could be back next week.
"Maybe he is going to return next week, we will see,” he said. “But he's near, we are just finishing some drills with him, to (be) assured that he's not going to have another problem.”
Additional reporting from Reuters
