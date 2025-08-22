Man United in talks over highly-rated goalkeeper as Andre Onana decision made

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United are in talks with Antwerp about a £17.3m move for the Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Andre Onana is expected to remain at Old Trafford but Ruben Amorim is advancing in his attempts to add more competition for places.

And Lammens, a Belgium Under-21 international, could become United’s fifth summer signing after forwards Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko and wing-back Diego Leon.

United did not make goalkeeper a priority position in the transfer window as Amorim focused on strengthening his attack.

And the Portuguese said he was happy with his three goalkeepers – Onana, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton – after Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, though the Turkey international was at fault for the goal.

But while United have not pursued Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was made available by Paris Saint-Germain, they instead moved for the up-and-coming Lammens.

Meanwhile, Amorim admitted he faces a decision whether to recall Onana for United’s visit to Fulham. He had left the Cameroonian on the bench last week after the former Inter Milan player had only been back in training for a few days following a hamstring injury.

But he claimed Onana was fit last week and has not guaranteed he will return at Craven Cottage.

“Onana is ready to play like last week so we will see in the game who is going to be the goalkeeper,” said Amorim.

open image in gallery Andre Onana has yet to play this season after suffering a hamstring injury ( Manchester United via Getty Imag )

United will again be without the injured Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui for the trip to Craven Cottage but have no other injury concerns.

Rasmus Hojlund was not even named on the bench against Fulham and has attracted interest from clubs including AC Milan.

Amorim said the £72m striker had taken the news he was dropped from the squad “like a professional player” and said Hojlund could remain involved after the end of the transfer window if he stays at Old Trafford.

open image in gallery Belgium Under-21 goalkeeper Lammens is on United’s radar ( AFP/Getty )

“Let’s wait until the market is closed and then everything is clear,” he said.

Amorim said he was unaware of any talks with Kobbie Mainoo about a new contract. The midfielder’s current deal expires in 2027 and Amorim said it was up to director of football Jason Wilcox to resolve his future.

“That part is with Jason so it is our player he has a contract, I didn’t hear any news on that,” he added.