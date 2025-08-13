Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Man United drawn away at League Two side Grimsby Town in Carabao Cup second round

Grimsby will host the 2023 winners at Blundell Park

Damien Spellman
Wednesday 13 August 2025 15:24 EDT
Manchester United will travel to League Two Grimsby in the Carabao Cup second round as they attempt to bounce back from one of their worst seasons in recent history.

The 2023 winners will head for Blundell Park during the week beginning August 25 after being paired with the Mariners in Wednesday night's draw, in which they were the last team team out of the hat.

Elsewhere, there are all-Premier League clashes between Bournemouth and Brentford and Wolves and West Ham, while promoted Leeds face a trip to either Bolton or Sheffield Wednesday and Everton will host League One Mansfield at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

League One Doncaster's reward for their 4-0 drubbing of Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough is a trip to Accrington, while Bromley host League One Wycombe after dumping Ipswich, who spent last season in the Premier League, out on penalties.

The nine top-flight sides involved in Europe this season - Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, holders Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace - will enter the competition in the third round.

Full draw

Southern section

Fulham v Bristol City

Norwich v Southampton

Oxford United v Brighton

Reading v AFC Wimbledon

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

Millwall v Coventry

Wolves v West Ham

Swansea v Plymouth

Bromley v Wycombe

Cardiff v Cheltenham/Exeter

Cambridge United v Charlton

Northern section

Tranmere/Burton v Lincoln

Accrington Stanley v Doncaster

Wigan v Stockport

Stoke v Bradford

Burnley v Derby

Sunderland v Huddersfield/Leicester

Birmingham/Sheffield United v Port Vale

Preston v Wrexham

Barnsley/Fleetwood v Rotherham

Bolton/Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds

Everton v Mansfield

Grimsby v Man United

