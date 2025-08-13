Man United drawn away at League Two side Grimsby Town in Carabao Cup second round
Grimsby will host the 2023 winners at Blundell Park
Manchester United will travel to League Two Grimsby in the Carabao Cup second round as they attempt to bounce back from one of their worst seasons in recent history.
The 2023 winners will head for Blundell Park during the week beginning August 25 after being paired with the Mariners in Wednesday night's draw, in which they were the last team team out of the hat.
Elsewhere, there are all-Premier League clashes between Bournemouth and Brentford and Wolves and West Ham, while promoted Leeds face a trip to either Bolton or Sheffield Wednesday and Everton will host League One Mansfield at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
League One Doncaster's reward for their 4-0 drubbing of Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough is a trip to Accrington, while Bromley host League One Wycombe after dumping Ipswich, who spent last season in the Premier League, out on penalties.
The nine top-flight sides involved in Europe this season - Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, holders Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace - will enter the competition in the third round.
Full draw
Southern section
Fulham v Bristol City
Norwich v Southampton
Oxford United v Brighton
Reading v AFC Wimbledon
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Millwall v Coventry
Wolves v West Ham
Swansea v Plymouth
Bromley v Wycombe
Cardiff v Cheltenham/Exeter
Cambridge United v Charlton
Northern section
Tranmere/Burton v Lincoln
Accrington Stanley v Doncaster
Wigan v Stockport
Stoke v Bradford
Burnley v Derby
Sunderland v Huddersfield/Leicester
Birmingham/Sheffield United v Port Vale
Preston v Wrexham
Barnsley/Fleetwood v Rotherham
Bolton/Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds
Everton v Mansfield
Grimsby v Man United
