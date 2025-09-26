Ruben Amorim calls on Man United to build momentum to avoid ‘big problem’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has said it would be “massive” for Manchester United to win two consecutive league games for the first time in his reign and told his team it will be a “big problem” if they don’t understand they have the chance to finally get some momentum.

United go to Brentford on Saturday after beating Chelsea 2-1 last week. It was just their ninth league victory under Amorim – but on the previous eight occasions, they followed it with seven defeats and a draw as they have not mustered back-to-back wins in the top flight since May 2024 under Erik ten Hag.

Amorim sees this as an opportunity to go on the right kind of run, saying: “I think it's going to be massive for us, so it's massive to win this game. If we as a team, if we don't understand the momentum now, we have a big problem.

“We need to understand the momentum of the club the opportunity that we have to win the next game. so it's on us and the responsibility is on us. I think if we start winning it is not (a question of) 10 wins in a row. I am talking about the second one, then the third one (then) the feeling will change.”

Manchester United beat Chelsea in their last game (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

Amorim came to United from Sporting CP, with whom he won his last 11 league matches and where he had a 71 percent win rate. He admitted he had found it tough at a club getting far worse results.

“It's really hard but I also understand it's a different club, different pressure completely, different league but that feeling of winning and to be really normal to win,” he said. “I struggle a lot, I think also the players. So it's in our hands to change things.”

Amorim had said in the summer that he felt fear before games in his first season at Old Trafford, not knowing which United would turn up. His emotions have changed since then, as he explained: “I know that is going to be tough but it is more excitement than fear this year.”

Bryan Mbeumo will make his first return to Brentford on Saturday since his £65m move to Old Trafford and Amorim said United’s defeat there last season showed him the forward’s work ethic and willingness to track back.

“It helped me to understand that he's a very good player not with the ball without the ball,” he added. “And when you see that live is completely different when you see a guy doing that. He was in Brentford. He was sometimes defending as a right-back sometimes so that was really important to have that feeling live.”

Mbeumo’s transfer was held up as Brentford held out for a high fee amid interest from Newcastle and Tottenham.

Amorim smiled: “If I'm the manager of the owner of Brentford I will do the same to keep the best players and try to sell the best players for big amounts so I completely understand that situation.”