Why Amad Diallo will miss Man United’s trip to Brentford as absence confirmed
Amad Diallo will miss Manchester United’s trip to Brentford because of a family bereavement.
The winger will stay at home in Manchester while his teammates go to London as they look to get back-to-back league wins for the first time under Ruben Amorim.
United will also be without Noussair Mazraoui, who has been ruled out until the international break, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro, who is suspended after his sending off in last week’s victory over Chelsea.
“Amad is not here because someone in his family passed away,” said Amorim. “We are giving all the support to Amad and understood he needed to return home."
Amorim has urged his team to win for Amad and told the Ivory Coast attacker to ignore social media and remember who his true friends are.
Amad deleted his Instagram posts this week after receiving abuse for a picture of him with his former teammate Alejandro Garnacho.
And Amorim added: “It's like that nowadays. It's a price you have to pay. But the important thing is the club and his friends are real life for Amad. We are here for him. It's a tough moment and in this kind of moment, the next game is not important. We can win without Amad and we want to win also for him.”
The game at Brentford is a return to his former club for Bryan Mbeumo, who joined United for an initial £65m this summer.
Amorim praised the attacker and, while he admitted the fee was costly, said it was less risky to buy players who have proven themselves in the Premier League.
