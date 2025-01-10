Rodrigo Bentancur ‘feeling good’ after suffering concussion – Ange Postecoglou

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou has revealed Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is back home and doing fine after his sickening head injury during Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie with Liverpool.

Bentancur was substituted in the 15th minute of a 1-0 victory over Liverpool after he required lengthy treatment having appeared to headbutt the floor from a corner after six minutes.

Spurs full-back Pedro Porro was first to help his team-mate and Postecoglou confirmed Bentancur is now going through concussion protocols, which rules him out of Sunday’s trip to non-league club Tamworth in the FA Cup third round.

“Good news, thankfully. He was in the hospital, obviously, and did all the tests in terms of just checking, making sure that everything was okay. He’s back home, and he’s fine,” Postecoglou told in-house media.

“He’s feeling good. We will obviously follow the protocols now. I think it’s a couple of weeks where you’ve just got to make sure that everything’s okay, but, thankfully, it looks like a concussion but nothing more than that.

“It was distressing, you saw especially Pedro, he was the first one there, and knew it was a distressing situation.

“I thought the lads handled it well and our medical team handled it well, and, as I say, thankfully all good.”