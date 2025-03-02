Pep Guardiola optimistic Rodri will return before end of season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola said he has hope that Rodri could play again before the end of the season after the Ballon d’Or winner returned to training earlier than expected.

The Manchester City manager said he was excited to see the midfielder on the training pitches, though he pledged not to take any “stupid decisions” to rush Rodri into his team and suggested he is still several weeks away from playing.

But he feels it is possible the 28-year-old will feature before the finish of the Premier League campaign, in the Club World Cup, or possibly in the FA Cup final, if City get there.

Rodri suffered a cruciate ligament injury in September’s draw with Arsenal and has only made three appearances this season.

And Guardiola said: “The fans must know they are not the only ones who are excited. It's been five or six months. But one step at a time, we don't have to make stupid decisions to [pick him] weeks earlier. It's good but still he's not close to coming back, I'd say.

“But he's touching the ball today, in the locker room making touches with the players. He feels confident, he feels more happy. I could not expect [him to return] before the end of the season, not even the [Club] World Cup, in the Premier League [but now] maybe it's going to happen.”

But Guardiola has suffered another injury after Nathan Ake went off in Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup win over Plymouth with a foot problem. The defender will undergo a scan as City seek to see how serious the problem is.

“We'll do the test but he struggles sometimes with the feet, probably, it's been like this the whole season, the central defenders,” Guardiola added.

open image in gallery Nathan Ake injured his foot in the FA Cup win over Plymouth leaving Man City short of defenders ( AFP via Getty Images )

Guardiola is now without three of the four centre-backs he had at the start of the season, with Manuel Akanji and John Stones also sidelined, and he believes City would stand no chance of a top-four finish if they had not signed Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis in the January transfer window.

“Now again we have central defenders out,” Guardiola said. “I think we are going to miss Nathan. I’m so grateful to the club for bringing Vitor and Khusanov to the club otherwise we would not have any chance to qualify for the Champions League next season or fight for the FA Cup; we would have just Ruben [Dias]. It’s a miracle they are here to help us because the problems we have, have happened all season.”