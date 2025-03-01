More injury issues for City boss Pep Guardiola with Nathan Ake set for lay-off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City look to have been dealt another defensive injury blow after Nathan Ake came off in the 3-1 FA Cup win over Plymouth.

Ake was substituted at half-time in the fifth-round tie at the Etihad Stadium, being replaced by Ruben Dias.

And City boss Pep Guardiola, who has the likes of John Stones and Manuel Akanji on the sidelines, said in his post-match press conference: “Now again we have central defenders out. I think we are going to miss Nathan.

“I’m so grateful and thankful to the club for bringing (January signings Abdukodir) Khusanov and Vitor (Reis), otherwise we would not have any chance to qualify for the Champions League next season or fight for the FA Cup – impossible. We would have just Ruben.

“That’s why it is a miracle they are here to help us, because it happened all season, with the problems we had and still we have.”

The FA Cup represents a final chance for City – who have fallen 20 points adrift of leaders Liverpool in the Premier League and exited the Champions League in the play-off for the last 16 – to secure silverware in their disappointing season.

They advanced to the quarter-finals after coming from behind to defeat Championship strugglers Plymouth, the shock victors over Liverpool and Brentford in the previous two rounds.

Argyle threatened another upset as they went in front via Maksym Talovierov’s 38th-minute header.

The lead lasted until first half stoppage time when Nico O’Reilly headed home, and the 19-year-old subsequently added another header in the 76th minute as City’s pressure eventually told, with Kevin De Bruyne then sealing the hosts a place in the last eight with a close-range finish late on.

Guardiola, who made 11 changes for the tie, said: “I don’t take for granted the difficulty when you play an incredibly organised team.

“It’s not a surprise what they have done against Liverpool. It’s difficult to challenge them because they are incredibly organised defensively.

“I don’t take for granted how good we have done many, many things. I have the feeling that every step is getting better. Many good things happened. Jack (Grealish), Vitor played really good, and all of them, Nico. We had a lot of possession with patience.

“I don’t know how many chances or shots (we had), maybe not on target due to the ball – the ball is difficult to bring where you want because sometimes this type of ball does whatever it wants.

“But really, really pleased with the performance, to be again in the quarter-finals.

“It has been a difficult year, we have not been good, it (winning the FA Cup) will not change that the season was not good. The season has not been good, but we can do it good for the future.

“The mood is good, I think the team is playing the last month much better. Against Liverpool we played really good, and against Chelsea. Against Real Madrid (when they were knocked out of the Champions League) forget about it.

“But step by step I see good things. Everybody is connected and we are going into the battle for the last 11 games to be in the Champions League next season.”

Plymouth boss Miron Muslic was full of pride at what he had seen from his team, who are second bottom in the Championship.

“I think we can only be disappointed with the result, but very proud of the performance,” he said.

“I think we gave Manchester City a proper game. It’s one of the best teams in the world, coached by the best coach in this sport.

“We tried everything, we gave Manchester City a task and a big challenge, and I’m very proud of this.”