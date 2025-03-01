Teenaged talent Nico O’Reilly saves Man City from FA Cup humbling by Plymouth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For eight minutes, it threatened to be perhaps the most ignominious day of a managerial career that has produced three Champions Leagues, 12 domestic league titles and a couple of FA Cups. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City were losing at home to Plymouth Argyle: the conquerors of Liverpool, admittedly, but the side with the worst defensive record in the country, a team with no away wins in the Championship but, improbable as it appeared, a lead at the Etihad Stadium.

If an improbable script reflected the FA Cup’s enduring ability to surprise, it was also a reflection of the modern Manchester City; more frail and fragile. Even victory brought a hint of the unlikely. City’s rescuer was not Erling Haaland, sent on after an hour, but Nico O’Reilly, a teenage Mancunian who started the night with one senior goal and trebled his tally. “Two goals, I wasn’t expecting it,” he said. Playing out of position, he cast Plymouth’s giantkillers out of the FA Cup.

Thankfully for City, the makeshift left-back inherited the rested Josko Gvardiol’s habit of scoring vital goals. It was also a case of salvation by set-pieces. O’Reilly headed in Kevin De Bruyne’s free kick on the stroke of half-time and Phil Foden’s corner with a quarter of an hour remaining. The possession statistics and shot counts suggested City dominated the game but they had too little creativity. Their lone goal in open play came late, De Bruyne sliding in to convert Haaland’s cross. It had an especial cruelty for the outstanding Plymouth goalkeeper Conor Hazard, who had just made his fifth terrific save of the night, and a second from Haaland.

open image in gallery Maksym Talovierov celebrates giving Plymouth the lead ( Getty Images )

But Plymouth provided a twist on a familiar theme. They are used to seeing a giant with long blond hair score at the Etihad. This time it was not Haaland, however, even if his cameo brought an impact, but Maksym Talovierov, Plymouth’s club-record signing. It was a fillip for the Ukrainian’s father in Kyiv – “it's around three-and-a-half years since I've seen him,” said the defender – as well as the 8,000 Devonians who provided much of the noise. Talovierov delivered them something to celebrate and a shock scoreline, albeit temporarily, as, less than two months into his reign in Devon, Miron Muslic threatened to add Guardiola to Arne Slot on an illustrious list of victims. “A beautiful goal,” said the Bosnian. “His performance was a summary of his character: big heart, big passion.” But not, unlikely Ryan Hardie’s goal against Liverpool, a winner.

Instead, his players ended with some notable mementoes, swapping shirts with Haaland, Foden, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish. Argyle have earnt a seven-figure sum from their cup run. They have also gained admirers and bolstered spirits. Muslic said he emerged with “beautiful memories I will keep for a lifetime”, including a hug with Guardiola. His side acquitted themselves well at the Etihad. There was a deceptiveness as the shot count of 28-1 did not tell the whole story: City were worse than that, Plymouth better. “An incredibly well-organised team of minnows,” praised Guardiola.

A side who conceded in fours and fives under Wayne Rooney were expertly drilled by Muslic. A back five offered protection, a midfield quarter brought counter-attacking verve, especially on the flanks. A set-piece produced a goal. Talovierov headed in Matthew Sorinola’s corner, with James McAtee doing too little to stop the centre-back.

open image in gallery O’Reilly heads City in front against Plymouth ( Getty Images )

And it posed the question if Guardiola risked repeating Slot’s mistakes. He had made 11 changes – even if his deluxe deputies included five starters in the 2023 Champions League final – and had a side without a specialist striker or defensive midfielder.

They produced a decidedly mixed display. City had too little pace in their side. Some of their passing was ponderous. Too many of their shots were off target. On either flank, Silva and Grealish presented too little threat. Yet De Bruyne’s delivery was laced with quality and, amid questions if this is his final season, offered reasons to keep him. Ilkay Gundogan produced a purposeful performance, twice coming close with headers and rattling the post with a half-volley.

The crucial goals instead came from O’Reilly, giving City added reasons to be grateful they rejected Chelsea’s deadline-day bids for the 19-year-old. “Sometimes you take a good decision, otherwise he does not score two goals today,” said Guardiola. “He is not a typical player for the academy, but he has a big, big presence. Normally he is an attacking midfielder, a No 10. He is another threat from the set-pieces because we are not a tall team.”

open image in gallery City players celebrate with young goalscorer O’Reilly ( Getty Images )

That height came in handy as Hazard, heroic against Liverpool, was defiant again, making two superb saves each from De Bruyne and Haaland, plus one from Silva. His teammates were similarly impressive. “The lads did it with structure but also the passion and heart and tactical discipline,” said Muslic. “We can only be disappointed with the result but very proud of the performance. We gave Manchester City a proper game.”

So they can testify. City remain on course to reach a seventh straight semi-final. They have won their last 19 FA Cup ties against lower-division opponents by an aggregate score of 72-10. But if many of them were routs, this was altogether tougher. Guardiola could still end a difficult year with Wembley glory. “It would be better to win the treble,” he smiled. But when Plymouth led, it seemed as though he might not even win the FA Cup.