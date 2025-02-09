Arne Slot pinpoints where Liverpool went wrong in shock FA Cup defeat to Plymouth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot bemoaned a lack of creativity from his Liverpool side after being upset by Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle in a famous FA Cup shock.

The Reds saw their quadruple hopes dashed in the 1-0 defeat at Home Park after a Ryan Hardie penalty following Harvey Elliott handball.

And while Slot was quick to give credit to Miron Muslic’s side, the Dutch coach immediately highlighted just where the Premier League leaders fell short on a rare off day.

"We were not having a very good day, it's the outcome," Slot said. “I can’t say that the boys didn’t fight, it was a fight. We didn’t create many chances. Where two teams have hardly any chances, no openings, it’s up to a moment, they deserved it. They played a really good game.

“They’re able to do better, but it’s a system, a way of playing, it’s hard to create chances.”

“In the lead-up to this game, a lot of long balls, they were really aggressive, it’s not always easy to create chances. We expected them to play a better game than this. We have to get better.

“It hurts everyone, me, the players... We wanted to be in this competition as long as possible.

“From what I’ve seen all season, they kept fighting to the last second, it wasn’t a workrate problem, they worked really hard and couldn’t find chances, we have to keep doing the workrate and be a bit more creative.”

open image in gallery Arne Slot applauds the travelling Liverpool fans ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

.While Slot added that he was encouraged by his side’s closing phase of play to show character when chasing an equaliser.

He added: "The way we played wasn't a lot to be happy about, but the only thing I was happy about was that the boys kept on fighting for 100 minutes, probably the best part of our game was the last 10 minutes.

“That shows that they kept on fighting. Credit to them, good game plan, they worked incredibly hard, got their penalty, it was deserved because it was a penalty, correct decision, but that had a lot of impact on the game.

open image in gallery James McConnell, left, reacts to a missed chance ( PA Wire )

“Both teams had hardly any chances, then they were 1-0 up and kept fighting until the end. The goalkeeper made one or two good saves, but we created hardly anything at all."