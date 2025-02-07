Arne Slot raises doubts over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s fitness for Merseyside derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is still unsure on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fit to face Everton in the Merseyside derby next week, with the Dutchman saying it is “difficult to say” at present.

Alexander-Arnold was forced off with an injury to his thigh during the win over Bournemouth on 1 February and missed Thursday’s win over Tottenham in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

However, scans on the injury confirmed that it was not serious, and that the full-back would be out for a matter of days rather than months.

Nevertheless, Slot confirmed that Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle is “going to be too early for” the England full-back to return.

When asked about Alexander-Arnold during his press conference ahead of the weekend, Slot said: “Like I said before, it’s not going to take months and not even weeks.

“But that’s only three days after the Plymouth Argyle game, so let’s wait and see if he is available.

“We also have to look at the long term, of course we don’t want to take any risks with so many games afterwards coming up. But if he’s fit then of course we will use him,” he added.

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Wednesday 12 February when they face Everton at Goodison Park in a fixture that was originally postponed due to Storm Darragh in December.

And the Reds continue a potentially difficult run of games from there, as they face Aston Villa, Manchester City and Newcastle before the end of February.

Speaking on his side’s chase for trophies, Slot said that his players “are fit and ready” and are “in a good place”.

“We also know how long the season still is and the difficult challenges we still have. I am not expecting us to win every game like this manner yesterday.

“We just try to win and if we can do it with such a dominant performance than that is perfect,” he added.