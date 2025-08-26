Rio Ngumoha reacts to ‘crazy’ late winner and entering Liverpool record books

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool hero Rio Ngumoha said he will not “get too carried away with all the noise” after the “crazy” feeling of scoring a dramatic late winner against Newcastle at the age of 16 years and 361 days.

Ngumoha became the fourth youngest scorer in Premier League history as his cool strike in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage-time secured a 3-2 victory for the Reds at St James’ Park on Monday night.

He also entered the Liverpool record books as their youngest scorer.

open image in gallery Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha scored the winner against Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I was happy to score, I’m buzzing,” Ngumoha told TalkSPORT. “I heard them screaming my name and that’s a very sensational moment.

“But you just can’t get too carried away with all the noise, because at the end of the day I probably do that finish 100 times on the training ground.

“So it’s no different with the fans (here). But the fans backing you there is just crazy.”

Ngumoha was born in Newham in East London on August 29, 2008 and turns 17 on Friday.

He joined Chelsea’s academy at the age of eight and moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2024.

open image in gallery Rio Ngumoha celebrated after scoring Liverpool’s winner against Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Ngumoha said: “I’m 16 but I don’t want my age to show that I can’t play with the older players.

“I want to prove that I can play with people not just my age, many ages above.

“People at the club are always helping me and I’m always learning and improving.

“Normally, last season especially, the Academy coaches and even the first-team coaches, are always saying, ‘Make the back post, make the back post’.

“The fact that I made the back post is just crazy…when I saw it with Mo (Salah) and then Dom (Szoboszlai) putting it through his legs, I was like one-v-one and I just smashed it.”

Ngumoha’s winner came after Liverpool had let slip a two-goal lead against 10-man Newcastle, who had Anthony Gordon sent off at the end of the first half.

He said: “The mentality is one thing that shouldn’t get overlooked.

“Being mentally strong, us coming back and really believing in ourselves, that’s what the champions are about.”