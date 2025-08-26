Anthony Gordon apologises for Newcastle red card that left Virgil van Dijk furious
The Newcastle forward’s studs-up challenge on the Liverpool captain left the hosts down to 10 men for almost an hour, and Eddie Howe’s side eventually succumbed to a late strike from Rio Ngumoha in a gripping game at St James’ Park
Anthony Gordon has issued a public apology to Virgil van Dijk over his studs-up tackle that earned him a red card in Newcastle United's dramatic 3-2 loss to Liverpool.
The forward maintains his “intentions were pure”, with Eddie Howe’s side battling back from two goals down to pull level, only for Reds starlet Rio Ngumoha to strike a winner in the 110th minute.
Gordon left two stud marks down the back of the Dutch defender’s calf, with referee Simon Hooper upgrading the yellow card to a red upon a VAR review, and the 24-year-old has now released a statement reaching out to his rival on the pitch.
“I want to sincerely apologise to my teammates and the fans,” Gordon said in a statement. “My intentions were pure. I was just trying to create energy in the game and I mistimed the tackle.
"I also want to apologise to Virgil. I would never intend to tackle somebody like this on purpose. We spoke after and he knows that.”
Gordon will now miss the next three matches for Newcastle, leaving Eddie Howe short of options, with Alexander Isak still away from the first team amid speculation over his future and links to the Premier League champions.
"More importantly, I’m so proud of the time I spent on the pitch and how we played tonight,” Gordon added. “The atmosphere from you all is what makes St James’ Park so special.
"I love everything we stand for as a club and no more than right now. I’ll be back and better, the same as every other setback I’ve ever faced. See you soon."
