Arne Slot relieved after chaotic Liverpool win: ‘That wasn’t a football match’

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was relieved to escape Newcastle United’s physical approach with three points, despite playing against 10 men for most of the second half at St James’ Park.

Liverpool doubled their lead moments after the restart and after Anthony Gordon’s red card but Newcastle pinned the Premier League champions into their own half and grabbed a deserved equaliser.

But Slot sent on 16-year-old forward Rio Ngumoha in stoppage time and the teenager found a dramatic winner in the 110th minute to become Liverpool’s youngest ever scorer.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot celebrates with match-winner Rio Ngumoha ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

"I'm not too sure if I saw a football match today. It was set-piece after set-piece, long throw,” Slot told Sky Sports.

"It didn't have a lot to do with tactics, what I said before the game, but I liked a lot how we stood strong. Very difficult first half hour, 45 minutes, but we didn't collapse at all, we stood strong.

"Going down to 10 men, you would expect that that is a big plus for us, but when a goalkeeper takes every free kick, then there's not so much help if you are one player up, and that's why it was so difficult for us to bring the 2-0 over the line."

Emotions were high at St James’ Park after Liverpool’s approach for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak and the first half was littered with fouls. Newcastle then caused Liverpool problems with their direct approach.

"Maybe it wasn't the best game in terms of tactics or in terms of playing football,” Slot added.

“But I think every fan everywhere around the world enjoyed watching this game of football, also because their fans were amazing in terms of the help they gave the home team."