Riccardo Calafiori withdraws from Italy squad in latest Arsenal injury blow
The defender suffered a knee injury late on against Germany in the Nations League
Arsenal appear to have been handed another injury blow with defender Riccardo Calafiori forced to withdraw from the Italy squad.
Calafiori sustained a knee issue late on in the first leg of the Nations League quarter-final against Germany in Milan.
Playing on the left of a back three, the 22-year-old slipped while changing direction in stoppage time and required treatment.
His national side have now confirmed that Calafiori will miss the second leg in Dortmund on Sunday, sparking fears of a lay-off from club action, too.
“Riccardo Calafiori, who underwent tests this morning for the sprain-contusion trauma to his left knee sustained during the match against Germany, has been deemed unavailable for the return match scheduled for Sunday and will return to his home club," a statement from Italy said.
Calafiori missed nine matches with a knee problem earlier this season in an injury-hit first campaign at the London club. A summer signing from Bologna, the versatile youngster can play at either centre or left back.
Arsenal return to action against Fulham on 1 April and are coming into a crucial period, with the two-legged Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid beginning a week after that Premier League clash.
Bukayo Saka could be back to bolster Mikel Arteta’s options for that European fixture, though Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are out for the remainder of the season.
