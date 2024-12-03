Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal have got their momentum back ahead of a crucial midweek clash against Manchester United as Mikel Arteta’s side look to keep pace with leaders Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners have won three in a row, including five-goal displays at Sporting Lisbon and West Ham and another thumping win over Nottingham Forest, to revitalise a difficult season.

The return of Martin Odegaard has been key to Arsenal’s improved form and the captain’s renewed partnership with Bukayo Saka has led to a series of devastating attacking performances.

But the visit of Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United is a test on Wednesday night, before the Gunners make the trip across London to face Fulham on Sunday.

Here’s the latest Arsenal team news and injury updates ahead of midweek

Gabriel Magalhaes

Mikel Arteta confirmed that Gabriel was still dealing with a slight injury he picked up against Sporting when he was taken off at half time against West Ham, with Arsenal 5-2 up at that stage. Arteta offered an update post-match:

"It was related to the previous injury that he had in Lisbon," he said. "Obviously he did great to be part of that but with that result and with the niggle that he’s feeling, we decided to take him off."

Gabriel offered an update of his own on Instagram, however, and told fans: “+3 and we continue fighting together!! Thanks for your support Gunners!! See you on Wednesday!!”

The Brazilian appears hopeful that he will be fit to face United but Arteta said that some players were kept away from training sessions on Tuesday afternoon. “They all want to play,” Arteta said, when asked about injury concerns.

Gabriel scored again in the rout of West Ham ( Getty Images )

Thomas Partey and Mikel Merino

Mikel Arteta confirmed that both Partey and Merino picked up injuries before the West Ham match and neither were in the squad that travelled to the London Stadium, in what was an unexpected shock that led to Jorginho completing 90 minutes for only the second time in the Premier League this season.

“We’re going to have a meeting this afternoon,” Arteta said on Tuesday ahead of the Manchester United match. “We have done a training session. We monitored and kept some players away from certain activities. After that meeting we will decide if everyone is fit and available and who will start. They all want to play.” The Arsenal manager did not offer a further update.

Riccardo Calafiori

After returning from a knee injury, Arsenal are managing the Italian’s minutes and he was replaced by Oleksandr Zinchenko on the hour-mark with the Gunners 5-2 up at West Ham. A decision will have to be made over whether Calafiori is ready to start two games in four days.