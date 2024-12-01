Arsenal fans launch urgent appeal after supporter reported missing following West Ham game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal fans have launched an urgent appeal after supporter Gavin Cox was reported missing following the match at West Ham.

The Gunners won 5-2 at the home of their London rivals in the 5:30pm kick-off on Saturday.

Goals from Gabriel Magalhaes, Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka saw Mikel Arteta's side well clear before the break, leading to an uneventful second half.

And a post from friend George Cole-Fletcher confirmed Mr Cox left the London Stadium after 70 minutes.

An appeal read: “ARSENAL COMMUNITY, URGENT APPEAL!! Has anyone seen Gavin Cox pictured, he hasn’t made it home after the game yesterday and left on the 70th minute and car hasn’t moved.

“Very out of character and we are all worried sick! Car was left at Cheshunt station. Well known at the Arsenal.”

In a separate post, Mr Cole-Fletcher revealed Mr Cox’s phone has been switched off since the match.

While Hertfordshire Police have since made a separate appeal, urging people to call 101 with information or 999 if anybody is currently with Gavin.

A post read: “Have you seen #missing Gavin, aged 44, from #Cheshunt? Last seen at 7.15pm yesterday (Sat 30 Nov) in #Statford #London. Last seen wearing grey cargo trousers, grey hoodie, black hooded gilet.”

The match at the London Stadium unfolded alongside a fiery atmosphere with supporters clashing in the stands during the game.

The Hammers confirmed they have launched an investigation after multiple fights broke out with stewards rushing to swiftly break up the violent clashes.

open image in gallery Arsenal fans celebrate at West Ham ( Getty Images )

A West Ham spokesperson told The Sun: “The club is aware of the incident and will be working to identify the offender(s).

“In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police and will be given an indefinite ban and therefore be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behaviour at our Stadium.”