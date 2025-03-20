Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s a clash of European heavyweights at Italy play host to Germany at the San Siro in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final tie.

One of the more stacked fixtures of the international break, both former world champions are vying for Nations League glory and will hope to take one step closer to silverware with a positive result in Milan.

Both sides comfortably made it through their League A groups, with Germany going unbeaten on their way to topping Group Three.

The two nations have a lot to live up to since their last meeting in 2022 - a seven-goal thriller in Monchengladbach, where Timo Werner’s two-minute brace propelled the Germans to victory.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Italy vs Germany?

The first leg of the Nations League quarter-final is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Thursday 20 March at the San Siro in Milan.

How can I watch it?

There is no television coverage of the fixture in the United Kingdom. The game will, however, be available on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view.

Team news

Federico Dimarco acts as a major miss for Italy alongside fellow wing-back Andrea Cambiaso, who has been plagued by fitness woes this term. Destiny Udogie will likely fill in on the left. Former Chelsea prospect Cesare Casadei could earn his first senior cap in midfield, coming in for Juventus’ Manuel Locatelli who has been dropped from the squad.

For Germany, Julian Nagelsmann will have to deal with an array of absences as Kai Havertz, Benjamin Henrichs, Florian Wirtz, Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are all sidelined. The lack of options has led to a first call-up since 2023 for Leon Goretzka, while Nadiem Amiri returns to the national setup after starring for Bundesliga surprise package Mainz. Yann Bisseck of Inter Milan will be familiar with the San Siro and could make his first cap.

Predicted line-ups

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Buongiorno, Bastoni, Califiori; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Rovella, Tonali, Udogie; Raspadori, Retegui

Germany XI: Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck; Andrich, Goretzka; Adeyemi, Musiala, Sané; Undav

Odds

Italy win 17/10

Draw 11/5

Germany win 17/10

Prediction

Germany are in the better form of the two sides but will be hampered by the absence of a number of key stars due to injury. Add the hostile environment of the San Siro, the visitors will have to pull something special out of the bag to come away with the win.

Italy 1-1 Germany