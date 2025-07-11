Reece James left irritated by fresh injury speculation ahead of Club World Cup final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea captain Reece James was tetchy about questions surrounding a potential new injury concern as he asked for fresh speculation to be “put to bed”.

James was forced to withdraw from Chelsea’s warm-up ahead of their Club World Cup quarter-final tie against Palmeiras last Friday, with the decision being taken as a precaution due to muscle tightness.

He was only able to start on the bench against Fluminense in the last four, leading some to question whether he had developed a new fitness problem.

But when asked about his absence against Palmeiras, James looked visibly irritated as he emphasised that he wasn’t nursing an injury.

“Just to be clear, I wasn’t injured so let’s put that to bed,” he said.

“I wasn’t feeling so good in the warm up with my history,” when asked pressed again later in the media conference. “I could have played but it was a warning so it would have been why did I not listen (if I got injured) so I decided not to take an unnecessary risk and be available.

“I believed and thankfully we won that game.”

James has been plagued by injuries over the past four years, in particular regarding his hamstrings, having underwent surgery in December 2023 and consequently missed 152 days of action.

He’s had a much cleaner bill of health since the turn of the year, but anxiety of a return to the treatment table constantly hangs over him.

He was clearly sensitive to the issue, reluctant to fuel any further speculation surrounding his fitness.

James will hope to regain his place in the starting line-up when Chelsea face PSG on Sunday, with world champion status on the line.