Real Madrid face old rivals Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Los Blancos looking to maintain their 100 per cent record in the competition this term (8pm, Discovery+).

Wins against Marseille and Kairat mean that Xabi Alonso’s side currently sit second in the league phase table, with only goals conceded keeping them off top spot for now. They are also top of LaLiga after nine matches, with 24 points across eight wins and one loss.

The only stain on their season so far is the 5-2 away loss to city rivals Atletico Madrid, but overall it’s been a good start to life under Alonso, helped by the recent good form of Kylian Mbappe.

This week, they face a Juventus side who are struggling in Serie A, with the Old Lady sitting in seventh after three wins, three draws and a loss so far in 2025/26.

It hasn’t been much better for Juve in Europe either, with a remarkable 4-4 draw against Dortmund followed by a 2-2 draw away at Villarreal, leaving the Italian giants in 23rd, just about within the play-off places.

Nevertheless, Juventus are one of the only sides on the continent with a decent record against Real Madrid, having won nine, drawn two and lost 10 of their previous meetings.

However, betting sites clearly only see one outcome this time round, with Real heavy favourites in the Champions League odds to pick up a third straight win in Europe.

Real Madrid vs Juventus preview: Madrid too good for Old Lady

These two teams met at the Club World Cup last summer, with Real claiming a 1-0 win in a tight quarter-final encounter. Football betting sites expect the margin of victory to be a little bigger this time around with Los Blancos having steadily adapted to Alonso’s game plan.

Los Blancos have only lost one game all season so far, winning 10 of their 11 matches in all competitions. That one loss did come just a few games ago against Atletico Madrid, though perhaps it can be explained by a hotly contested derby day at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Overall, Madrid have scored 15 goals across their last five matches while conceding seven, though five of those came in the collapse against Atleti. Across the season as a whole, they have scored 27 while letting in just 10, and they’ve kept clean sheets in five games.

Conversely, Juventus have had a more difficult season so far, with a number of draws illustrating their inability to kill off opponents. The Old Lady also suffered their first loss of the season last weekend against Como, with boss Igor Tudor now having to find answers quickly ahead of the trip to the Spanish capital.

Juve have won none of their last five matches, drawing four, and have conceded six goals in that time, scoring just four.

Stats like that illustrate why Madrid are such heavy favourites going into this one, and with Juve having failed to score against Como and AC Milan in their last two matches, we think they’ll fail to do so again in a loss at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Juventus prediction 1: Real Madrid to win to nil - 7/4 Bet365

Real Madrid vs Juventus betting tip: Mbappe to continue hot streak

Kylian Mbappe won the European Golden Shoe in his debut season in Madrid with 31 La Liga goals, and the Frenchman has hit the ground running in 2025/26 too, with a remarkable 15 goals in just 10 appearances so far.

Alongside 10 goals in eight matches in the league this term, he has five goals in his first two appearances in Europe, including a hat-trick against Kairat and a brace against Marseille.

He’s surged clear of the chasing pack in the Champions League top scorer odds with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland his closest rivals.

In addition, Mbappe has scored in each of his last 10 matches for club and country – two for France and eight for Madrid – and it is proving very difficult for teams to stop him this season.

Nevertheless, with odds of just 8/11 on the Frenchman to score anytime, we think a wager on him to score the first or last goal could be better value. However, with El Clasico coming up at the weekend, the 26-year-old will likely be one of the first players withdrawn once the result is secured, so perhaps betting on the first goal makes more sense.

Real Madrid vs Juventus prediction 2: Kylian Mbappe to score first - 13/5 Ladbrokes

Real Madrid vs Juventus team news

Real Madrid: Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal and Dean Huijsen make up a trio of definite defensive absentees for Madrid, and David Alaba will also be assessed after coming off injured against Getafe last time out. In addition, while Ferland Mendy and Trent Alexander-Arnold are now back in training, they may be rested ahead of the weekend’s El Clasico.

Juventus: The visitors will be without defensive duo Bremer and Juan Cabal, though Fabio Miretti and Edon Zhegrova are back in training and could both be part of the travelling squad.

Real Madrid vs Juventus predicted line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Alaba, Carreras; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vini Jr.; Mbappe.

Juventus: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Rugani, Kelly, Cambiaso; Koopmeiners, Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, David, Yildiz.

