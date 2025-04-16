Real Madrid v Arsenal Tips

Real to win and both teams to score - 2/1 William Hill

Kylian Mbappe to score first - 10/3 Bet365

Arsenal travel to Spain to take on Real Madrid on Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals with one foot on the last four after a 3-0 win at the Emirates.

Declan Rice scored two free kicks before Mikel Merino scored his ninth goal of the season, to give the Gunners an impressive three-goal lead.

The visitors also had Eduardo Camavinga sent off in added time, so he will miss the match, which kicks off at 8pm, live on TNT Sports.

The Gunners, who are yet to win the competition, haven’t got past this stage of the competition since the 2008-09 season when they were beaten 4-1 on aggregate by Manchester United.

They reached the final in 2006 but were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona, after having goalkeeper Jens Lehmann sent off after just 18 minutes.

Despite trailing 3-0 football betting sites are offering 6/1 on the Spanish side qualifying and 20/1 on them lifting the trophy for a record 16th time.

Miracle required – but Madrid have previous

The defeat at the Emirates was the fifth time in their history that Carlo Ancelotti’s side had lost the first leg of a European competition by three of more goals in their history.

They were knocked out on four of those five occasions but did go through once, overcoming Derby County in the 1975-76 season. They were beaten 4-1 in the first leg of their last 16 match but won the return match 5-1 to take their place in the quarter-finals.

It is certainly going to be a big ask but if anyone can overturn a 3-0 win it is Real Madrid, who have already scored five in this competition against Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg and three against Stuttgart, Brest and Manchester City twice.

But if Arsenal can keep up their scoring form, which has seen them score 28 goals in their 11 games so far, then the tie should be done and dusted.

Real Madrid v Arsenal prediction 1: Real to win and both teams to score - 2/1 William Hill

Mbappé the man to make the difference

Kylian Mbappé has 33 goals already this season, including seven in the Champions League and if Real are to get anything back in this one then he will need to be at his best.

He also owes his side a good performance after being sent off before halftime on Sunday. He was shown a straight red for a late challenge on Manu Sanchez but thankfully it didn’t affect his team too much as they won 1-0 away at Alaves.

His seven goals have come in his last eight Champions League appearances including a hat trick against Man City at the Bernabeu.

Betting sites are offering 10/3 on him scoring first or last, or you can get 11/10 on him to score at any time.

Real Madrid v Arsenal prediction 2: Kylian Mbappé to score first - 10/3 Bet365

Real Madrid vs Arsenal betting offers

Parimatch are offering new customers the chance to secure a special enhanced price of 50/1 for Arsenal to beat Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

New customers need to click our link below before opting in on the promotion.

After creating an account, users need to place a minimum £5 deposit using an eligible payment method and then bet a maximum £1 on Arsenal to win in 90 minutes at the normal price before kick-off.

If your bet is successful, your wager will be paid out at the normal price, while the rest of the bonus will be credited in free bets.

For example, a £1 bet on evens will pay out £2 in real cash and a further £49 in free bets. Free bets are active for seven days.

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, such as deposit limits, profit and loss trackers, and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.