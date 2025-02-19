Akanji needs surgery, body gave up - Guardiola

Real Madrid host Manchester City in the Champions League this evening with the two teams set to renew their rivalry as they both seek to progress to the last-16 stage of the competition.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side hold the advantage after a thrilling finale to the first leg at the Etihad Stadium. Erling Haaland sent City into the lead before Kylian Mbappe equalised on the hour mark. A converted Haaland penalty 10 minutes from time seemed to be enough for City only for Brahim Diaz to score for the visitors before Jude Bellingham netted a stoppage time winner.

Trailing by a goal ahead of this second leg means City have a ‘one percent chance’ of getting through according to Pep Guardiola and with a weakened defence the Premier League champions have their work cut out at the Bernabeau tonight.

Follow along with all the latest Champions League updates from our live blog below: