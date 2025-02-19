When is the Champions League last-16 draw? Date, start time and how to watch on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League will take place at Uefa headquarters this Friday, after the conclusion of eight intriguing play-off ties in midweek.

Europe’s most prestigious cup competition sees the end of the inaugural knockout play-off round tonight, with Manchester City looking to overturn a 3-2 deficit away to Real Madrid in the pick of the games.

Already out are Celtic after a tragic last-second goal conceded at Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, the Germans joining Feyenoord, Club Brugge and Benfica in booking their spot in this Champions League draw via the play-offs.

Friday’s draw will see Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa and the rest of the top eight sides learn their potential routes to the final, as the business end of the competition begins in earnest in March.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the draw for the Champions League last 16?

The draw for the next rounds of the Champions League takes place at 11am GMT on Friday, 21 February at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

How can I watch the Champions League draw?

The draw will be streamed live on Uefa’s website and, in the UK, on TNT Sports. You can also follow dedicated coverage on The Independent’s live blog on the day.

Which teams have qualified for the Champions League last-16?

The teams who finished in the top eight of the competition's new league phase table automatically qualified for the last 16.

Uefa paired off every team based on their first-phase league position into a predetermined bracket, which will affect who they can face in the last-16.

According to the new rules, the seeded sides will all play the second legs of their ties at home.

Seeded:

Liverpool

Barcelona

Arsenal

Inter Milan

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Lille

Aston Villa

Unseeded:

Bayern Munich

Feyenoord

Benfica

Club Brugge

Real Madrid or Man City

Borussia Dortmund or Sporting

PSG or Brest

PSV or Juventus

How the Champions League last-16 draw will pan out

Based on the seedings, the draw will determine the following ties:

Brest or PSG vs Liverpool or Barcelona

Benfica vs Liverpool or Barcelona

Club Brugge vs Lille or Aston Villa

Sporting or Dortmund vs Lille or Aston Villa

Man City or Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen

Feyenoord vs Inter or Arsenal

Juventus or PSV vs Inter or Arsenal

When is the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals?

From the knockout play-offs onwards the tournament is a bracket, so potential opponents in the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals were also pre-determined by pairings that were set according to league positions.

Once again, the bracket was set after the end of the league phase, so teams already know potential opponents.

The last-16 draw will lay out this bracket in full on Friday, with a further draw on the day to determine the order of the matches (i.e. who plays at home in each leg).

What are the Champions League knockout matchdays?

Round of 16: 4/5 & 11/12 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April 2025

Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May 2025

Final: 31 May 2025 (Allianz Arena, Munich)