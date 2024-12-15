Sergio Gonzalez effort enough as Leganes record famous victory at Barcelona

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sergio Gonzalez headed Leganes to a famous victory at Barcelona as the LaLiga leaders saw their advantage over the chasing pack evaporate.

Gonzalez’s fourth-minute goal proved enough to claim a 1-0 win at the Estadio Olimpico de Montjuic to allow Madrid rivals Atletico and Real to rein them in.

Substitute Alexander Sorloth had earlier edged Atleti firmly into the title race in a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Getafe, their 11th on the trot.

Sorloth’s 69th-minute header sent Atleti above derby rivals Real Madrid – who drew 3-3 at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday – into second place, level on points with Barca and a point ahead of their neighbours, with both having played a game fewer than the Catalan club.

Alaves’ Joan Jordan dented Athletic Bilbao’s bid for a top-four finish with a second-half equaliser after Unai Gomez had opened the scoring for the visitors.

Vitor Roque and Giovani Lo Celso fired 10-man Real Betis to a 2-1 victory at Villarreal.

Chimy Avila was sent off for a 34th-minute challenge on Alex Baena with Roque having put the visitors ahead, but Lo Celso’s strike proved decisive despite Baena pulling one back.

Elsewhere, Las Palmas continued their recent good run of form as they fought out a 0-0 draw at Real Sociedad.

In Serie A, Jens Odgaard’s strike handed Bologna a 1-0 victory over high-flying Fiorentina, whose head coach Raffaele Palladino was not in attendance following the death of his mother Rosa, to end their quest for a ninth-successive league win.

Nikola Krstovic made up for a missed penalty with the winning goal as Lecce beat fellow strugglers Monza 2-1 after Patrick Dorgu’s own goal had cancelled out Tete Morente’s early opener for the hosts.

Goals from Diego Coppola, Amin Sarr and Daniel Mosquera eased Verona out of the relegation zone courtesy of a 3-2 victory at Parma, for whom Simon Sohm scored twice.

Stoppage-time strikes from Alessandro Gabrielloni and Nico Paz handed lowly Como a priceless 2-0 win over Roma, but it ended 0-0 between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro.

Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos were on the scoresheet as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain eased to a 3-1 home win over Lyon.

Dembele’s eighth-minute opener and Vitinha’s penalty had the hosts 2-0 and although Georges Mikautadze reduced the deficit before the break, substitute Ramos made sure with two minutes remaining.

Substitute Abdallah Sima scored twice at the death to seal a 4-1 win for Brest over Nantes.

Quick-fire first-half goals from Kamory Doumbia and Brendan Chardonett looked to have put the home side in control, but Douglas Augusto dragged the visitors back into it until Sima’s late intervention.

Theo Sainte-Luce came off the bench to snatch a 2-2 draw for Montpellier at home to Nice, who led twice after Gaetan Laborde and Badredine Bouanani scored, either side of Joris Chotard’s equaliser.

Habib Diarra, Sebastian Nanasi and Andrey Santos fired Strasbourg to a 3-0 win at Le Havre, while Albert Gronbaek and Lorenz Assignon were the scorers in Rennes’ 2-0 home win over Angers.

Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda ensured RB Leipzig got the better of Eintracht Frankfurt in the clash between the Bundesliga’s fourth and third-placed clubs with Nathaniel Brown scoring for the visitors in between.

Maximilian Mittelstadt, Enzo Millot and Nick Woltemade were on target to secure a 3-1 win for Stuttgart at Heidenheim, who replied through Paul Wanner.

Jacob Bruun Larsen struck in added time as Hoffenheim left it late to snatch a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund, who had taken the lead through Giovani Reyna.